Review: “The Summer I Turned Pretty” season two must live up to high fan expectations [MUSE]

As it is almost summertime, Amazon Prime’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty” is scheduled to return soon for a second season. Although no particular date has been set, the network revealed in April that it would air this summer. Season 2 of the show has already been filmed from July through November of 2022. “The Summer I Turned Pretty” is an excellent production by Jenny Han about teens having their first romantic encounters. The show focuses on the story as Isabel “Belly” Conklin becomes involved in a love triangle with two brothers, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney). In this show about growing up, Belly experiences first love, first heartbreak and the beauty of a wonderful summer.

Han’s original series has two more books; thus, the second season might stick to the storyline of the second book, It’s Not Summer Without You. I anticipate there will be a few modifications in the Season 2 plot as there were already few modifications from the first book.

The new Season 2 poster for Prime Video was released on social media on April 21, 2023.

On that day, Prime Video shared a teaser of the poster for the second season as many fans have had speculations. As I was looking at the poster, I think there will be a new character involved in this love triangle as they are all looking at Belly, who is placed in the center. The poster also shows new love interests between certain characters within the show.

Overall, I enjoyed the show “The Summer I Turned Pretty” as it has a great plot. It emphasizes fun friendships and romances with some spicy drama. The current Prime Video show had loads of laughter and even some tears in its audience with an amazing soundtrack by Taylor Swift.

If you are looking for some shows to binge-watch during the summer, I would recommend “The Summer I Turned Pretty” as the second season will be released soon.

Stream The Summer I Turned Pretty on Prime Video here.

On this blog, members of the Carmel High School chapter of the Quill and Scroll International Honorary Society for High School Journalists (and the occasional guest writer) produce curations of all facets of popular culture, from TV shows to music to novels to technology. We hope our readers always leave with something new to muse over. Click here to read more from MUSE.