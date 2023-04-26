Review: “The Summer I Turned Pretty” season two must live up to high fan expectations [MUSE]

Review%3A+The+Summer+I+Turned+Pretty+season+two+must+live+up+to+high+fan+expectations+%5BMUSE%5D

Siri Byrisetty
April 26, 2023

As it is almost summertime, Amazon Prime’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty” is scheduled to return soon for a second season. Although no particular date has been set, the network revealed in April that it would air this summer. Season 2 of the show has already been filmed from July through November of 2022. “The Summer I Turned Prettyis an excellent production by Jenny Han about teens having their first romantic encounters. The show focuses on the story as Isabel “Belly” Conklin becomes involved in a love triangle with two brothers, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney). In this show about growing up, Belly experiences first love, first heartbreak and the beauty of a wonderful summer. 

Han’s original series has two more books; thus, the second season might stick to the storyline of the second book, It’s Not Summer Without You. I anticipate there will be a few modifications in the Season 2 plot as there were already few modifications from the first book. 

The new Season 2 poster for Prime Video was released on social media on April 21, 2023. 

On that day, Prime Video shared a teaser of the poster for the second season as many fans have had speculations. As I was looking at the poster, I think there will be a new character involved in this love triangle as they are all looking at Belly, who is placed in the center. The poster also shows new love interests between certain characters within the show. 

Overall, I enjoyed the show “The Summer I Turned Pretty” as it has a great plot. It emphasizes fun friendships and romances with some spicy drama. The current Prime Video show had loads of laughter and even some tears in its audience with an amazing soundtrack by Taylor Swift. 

If you are looking for some shows to binge-watch during the summer, I would recommend “The Summer I Turned Pretty” as the second season will be released soon. 

Stream The Summer I Turned Pretty on Prime Video here.

On this blog, members of the Carmel High School chapter of the Quill and Scroll International Honorary Society for High School Journalists (and the occasional guest writer) produce curations of all facets of popular culture, from TV shows to music to novels to technology. We hope our readers always leave with something new to muse over. Click here to read more from MUSE.  

0

Related Posts:

  • Review: Is "Daisy Jones and The Six" bringing the 70s back? [MUSE] A new series, “Daisy Jones and The Six,” recently made its debut on the streaming channel Amazon Prime Video. As soon as I saw the cast, which includes actors such as Sam Claffin, Riley Keough, Suki Waterhouse, Camila Monroe and…
  • The Ramadan Diaries: Week 1 [MUSE] Ramadan Day 1 (March 23, 2023): It's the first day of Ramadan! As a Muslim, I am always looking forward to this month for many reasons. To start, it is a month of spirituality and self reflection. It allows me…
  • The Ramadan Diaries: Week 3 [MUSE] Ramadan Day 15 (April 6, 2023): Today was hectic to say the least. My mom was throwing a huge party where many people were coming to our house to break their fast. So of course, the whole day was taken…
  • The Ramadan Diaries: Week 2 [MUSE] Ramadan Day 8 (March 30, 2023): One week of Ramadan has officially passed. This month is going by so quickly. Every year, when Ramadan ends, I always feel sad that the holy month has passed by. Sometimes, I feel like…
  • Students, teacher weigh positives, negatives of high school relationships Junior Will Strines sat in his honors chemistry class last year taking notes until a girl caught his eye. He said she seemed cool, so he started getting to know her over Snapchat. Little did Strines know, taking notes wouldn’t…
  • The Ramadan Diaries: Week 4 [MUSE] Ramadan Day 22 (April 13, 2023): Today, I had even worse allergies. Everyone who I would see would ask me if I was crying, or if I was okay because my eyes looked so horrible. I had a really tough…