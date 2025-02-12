Carmel Clay Schools reviews community survey, demographic study results

On Jan. 27, Carmel Clay Schools (CCS) reviews the results for the community survey and demographic study.

In the community survey, parents, students and community members shared their thoughts on what matters most. Results showed that real-world classroom learning, college credit achievements and national and state academic recognition was valued the most. Compared to other adult groups, parents are more likely to state college credit achievement as a top area of importance.

Senior Eesha Singh said she finds it interesting to see that college credit achievement is a high priority for parents.

Singh said, “When I filled out the form, I put grades and college credit achievements down as the most important for me. I think the priority of college credit achievements for parents really shows how much academics and future opportunities matter at CHS.”

The demographic study confirms that enrollment across CCS is expected to remain stable. While the student populations continue to grow in the east, future shifts westward help maintain balance over time. According to Superintendent Michael Beresford, there is no need for redistricting next year.

Beresford said, “(For the demographic forecast), we don’t see a big increase, and we don’t see a big decrease. One of our concerns in the past was the balance of our middle schools because like last year when we did the demographic studies Carmel Middle School was at a lower enrollment than both Creekside (Middle School) and Clay (Middle School).”