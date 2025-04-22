Graphic Perspective: Eggstravagant prices

Setting a New Year’s resolution is a great way to create a successful future As the calendar turns to a new year, millions of people around the world make new year’s resolutions. Whether these resolutions are to save money, lose weight, travel more or simply be kinder, they have become customary for many people.…

Multilingual learners struggle against stereotypes, fight language discrimination Sophomore Jose Tadeo Yanez said he feels judged when he uses an English dictionary during the PSAT. Yanez is from Venezuela and primarily speaks Spanish, which makes him one of many English as a First Language (ENL) students here. These…