The cost of the spotlight is far too high [opinion]

  • 2025 NSPA Pacemaker Winner
  • 2025 CSPA Gold Crown
  • 6th Consecutive IHSPA Hoosier Star Award
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Students, faith leaders respond to growing religious prejudice in Indiana
Students, faith leaders respond to growing religious prejudice in Indiana
The male loneliness epidemic: a taboo topic brought to light
The male loneliness epidemic: a taboo topic brought to light
Faith-based schools a big draw for an increasing number of students
Faith-based schools a big draw for an increasing number of students
Energy drink consumption remains constant amongst students
Energy drink consumption remains constant amongst students
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Latin Music Awards
Latin Music Awards
Inktober
Inktober
Toy Story
Toy Story
Game On! Interactive JAM
Game On! Interactive JAM
Hatching Plans Interactive JAM
Hatching Plans Interactive JAM
Staff Editorial: This school should consider a time gap between construction projects
Staff Editorial: This school should consider a time gap between construction projects
Graphic Cartoon: Pumpkin carving
Graphic Cartoon: Pumpkin carving
Empathy is the cornerstone of civil society
Empathy is the cornerstone of civil society
News influencers, though engaging, present some serious risks
News influencers, though engaging, present some serious risks
Graphic Cartoon: Problematic influencers
Graphic Cartoon: Problematic influencers
FCCLA members share snacks during the club’s Halloween party on Oct. 23. The party featured various activities including pumpkin painting and a movie.
FCCLA to begin work on STAR projects
Sophomore Susan Kim and Katie Zhuravlev create bookmarks to donate as part of Key Club’s latest volunteer project.
Key Club connects students with volunteer opportunities
Superintendent Thomas Oestrich addresses the CCS school board on Oct. 14. The school board meets on the second Monday of each month.
The CCS school board to present National Merit semifinalists on Oct. 27
Senior Cooper Terry uses sensory toys during school. Terry said he does certain things to distract from his sensory issues. “I like to listen to music so I am less focused on everything surrounding me or touching me, or I will just get into whatever work I am doing and stay really focused on that,” he said.
Annual Sensory Friendly Trick-or-Treat Trail on Oct. 26 emphasizes importance of accessibility during holidays
Annual Sensory Friendly Trick-or-Treat Trail to be held on Oct. 26
Annual Sensory Friendly Trick-or-Treat Trail to be held on Oct. 26
Senior Mallory Wingenroth pets one of the cats at the Humane Society for Hamilton County on Oct. 19. “I get volunteer hours, but more importantly, I think it just boosts my serotonin and I love working with animals,” Wingenroth said.
Student volunteers, employer, discuss meaningful impacts made at local shelter through volunteering
Senior Drew Kim concentrates on filling out a college application on his computer on Oct. 14. Kim said he often feels pressure to commit to a major even though he is still unsure about his future plans.
Seniors face pressure choosing college majors
Social Studies teacher Daniel Brunette lectures his Personal Finance Responsibility class on Oct. 15. They started a new project for their unit. Brunette said the class is meant to help students be prepared when it comes to their own finances in the future.
Students, teacher evaluate the effects of new personal finance class requirements on financial literacy
Students, teacher reflect on detriments of hate speech in light of Aug. 16 rally
Students, teacher reflect on detriments of hate speech in light of Aug. 16 rally
Freshman dancer Riddhi Dangle dances to a technical piece called a bol on Aug. 24. Technical pieces for Kathak include bols, ladis, tehais, baants, and tukras. “These pieces are useful to a Kathak dancer's repertoire because they include different rhythmic permutations of chakkars (spins), tatkaar (footwork), and angles,” Dangle said.
Performing traditional dance strengthens students’ ties to culture
Swimmers competed at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup from October 10 to 12 at the CHS Natatorium Complex. This event was the first leg out of three in the international champianship. (submitted: Becky Meek)
Carmel to host part of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup
Junior Reese Roudebush swings her golf club during State at Prairie View Golf Club on Oct. 17, aiming to help secure a strong team finish. The team ultimately placed fourth overall in the championship tournament.(submitted: Reese Roudebush)
Q&A: Girls golf team members Karis Reid and Mallorie Monico on fourth place finish at State finals
Gabriella Griffin (left) and Malia Larger (right), CHTV anchors, discuss the content for their upcoming broadcast. CHTV provides experience for students who want to pursue sports broadcasting.
Beyond the Announcing: How Sports Broadcasting Captures the True Story of the Game
Rajeev Singh, varsity tennis player and junior, serves during the match against Zionsville on Sept. 30. Overall, the team won 4 to 1, allowing them to move past the first round of the State tournament. (Laasya Avula)
Carmel boys tennis eyes State championship after Regional win
More Than Just a Game: How Veteran Players Are Mentoring the Next Generation
More Than Just a Game: How Veteran Players Are Mentoring the Next Generation
The cost of the spotlight is far too high [opinion]
The cost of the spotlight is far too high [opinion]
Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show announcement sparks conversation about representation, American identity
Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show announcement sparks conversation about representation, American identity
When stunts go too far: spectacle vs. safety [opinion]
When stunts go too far: spectacle vs. safety [opinion]
Horror can be more [opinion]
Horror can be more [opinion]
The KATSEYE Gap ad was the perfect response to Sydney Sweeney’s “Great Jeans”
The KATSEYE Gap ad was the perfect response to Sydney Sweeney’s “Great Jeans”
Q&A with senior Kevin Tran on movement4movement
Q&A with senior Kevin Tran on movement4movement
Q&A with senior Mansi Indarapu on Nurture Now Initiative
Q&A with senior Mansi Indarapu on Nurture Now Initiative
Screenshot
Humans of CHS: Should Columbus Day be a national holiday?
Homecoming Special
Homecoming Special
Q&A with senior Saanvi Yarrapotu on the ALA Hoosier Girls senators
Q&A with senior Saanvi Yarrapotu on the ALA Hoosier Girls senators
Q&A with senior Mansi Indarapu on Nurture Now Initiative
Q&A with senior Mansi Indarapu on Nurture Now Initiative
Q&A with junior Marcus Primason on winning the Randy Siddon Best Photo Story Award
Q&A with junior Marcus Primason on winning the Randy Siddon Best Photo Story Award
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Screenshot
Humans of CHS: Should Columbus Day be a national holiday?
Homecoming Special
Homecoming Special
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Humans of CHS: Football Themes (Cute or Cringey?)
Humans of CHS: Football Themes (Cute or Cringey?)
Humans of CHS: USC Speak Your Mind Ice Bucket Challenge
Humans of CHS: USC Speak Your Mind Ice Bucket Challenge
Month In Review: August/September 2025
Month In Review: August/September 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming Game 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming Game 2025
Summer In Review: 2025
Summer In Review: 2025
Month In Review: April 2025
Month In Review: April 2025
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Sept 30
Wordle: Sept 30
Crossword: Sept 30
Crossword: Sept 30
Word Search: Sept 29
Word Search: Sept 29
Wordle: Sept 29
Wordle: Sept 29
Connections: May 1
Connections: May 1
Connections: April 16
Connections: April 16
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 2
Connections: April 2
Crossword: Sept 30
Crossword: Sept 30
Crossword: September 25
Crossword: September 25
Crossword: September 12
Crossword: September 12
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 24
Mini Crossword: April 29
Mini Crossword: April 29
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 6
Mini Crossword: March 6
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Sept 30
Wordle: Sept 30
Wordle: Sept 29
Wordle: Sept 29
Wordle: September 23
Wordle: September 23
Wordle: September 17
Wordle: September 17
Word Search: Sept 29
Word Search: Sept 29
Word Search: September 12
Word Search: September 12
Word Search: September 11
Word Search: September 11
Word Search: September 9
Word Search: September 9
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 30
Review: A return to mediocrity: “Back in Action” is a clumsy attempt at spy comedy [MUSE]
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: "Dog Man" is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: “Dog Man” is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: "Ne Zha 2": The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review: “Ne Zha 2”: The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie’s Carmel the new place to go?
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Categories:

The cost of the spotlight is far too high [opinion]

Laxumi Chandrakumar
October 30, 2025

After years of hiding away from the public, Emma Watson was recently featured on Jay Shetty’s Podcast, “On Purpose.” As a huge Harry Potter fan, I was excited to hear of her resurfacing and hopes of a reintroduction into Hollywood. However, what she explained on the podcast was different than what I expected, and rather unique for many celebrities. Rather than introduce her next new hit project, she discussed how being famous at a young age came at a high cost to her happiness and mental health. Although I was disappointed to not see her face on the big screen anytime soon, I had no choice but to agree with her statement: Fame is not worth it.

Don’t get me wrong; fame has its perks. There are dazzling elements to celebrity life, including the fans, the events and the people you meet. And the money, we can’t forget about the money. But beyond that, there are sacrifices celebrities must make, privileges they no longer have and basic rights that no longer apply.

Amy Xu

At the core of all this is public scrutiny. Society loves to criticise seemingly invincible famous people by critiquing their every misstep. They pick apart these people, sifting out every flaw, to the point of causing genuine mental distraught. According to the Psychological Care Institute, the constant scrutiny celebrities face under the public eye can lead to fragility, anxiety and paranoia, ultimately demeaning their self-esteem. That, combined with the pressure of maintaining a public image, leads to an exhausting mix of vulnerability and burnout. 

But on top of the mental burden, you’re also forced to sacrifice your privacy. Celebrities should choose when any sort of matter, sensitive or not, should be made public. The idea that celebrities owe society information on their life is absurd, yet when they choose not to share, people take it upon themselves to get new information. Any sort of relationships, health problems or familial issues are no longer yours; they’re the public’s. The worst part about this is there’s no way to stop it. The thing about being famous is that there is no “break.” The paparazzi never stops, the criticism never stops, so what else is there left to do than relook at the identity of the person everyone’s so obsessed with?

Identity crises aren’t uncommon with celebrities. A person’s public persona and real identity are very black and white, until fame makes it all grey. Celebrities feel bound to play this “role” society has given them, so much so that they forget who they truly are. The pressure to perform while remaining authentic just further endorses external affirmation, ultimately leading to a never ending cycle of questioning whether you’re being yourself or fitting into society expectations.

Devyn Hansen

But it’s not just the identity crises, or the lack of privacy, or the constant scrutiny that ruins fame. It’s losing yourself. Fame doesn’t just change you; it deconstructs you. It first cuts you into pieces with the mass amount of hate, then strips you of any sort of privacy or sacred moments wanting to be kept to yourself, and finally, it breaks you down until you’re unrecognizable. Fame isn’t about what it gives or changes about you; it’s about what it costs you.

Watson said in her interview, “If it costs you your peace, then it’s too expensive.”

But if you’d ask me, the price to pay for any sort of fame is far more than it’s worth.

The views in this column do not necessarily reflect the views of the HiLite staff. Reach Laxumi Chandrakumar at [email protected].

Related Posts:

1
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal