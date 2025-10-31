Club Spotlight: Ethics Bowl

Rebecca Li, Ethics Bowl officer and junior

What is Ethics Bowl and why did you create this club?

Ethics Bowl is a club similar to debate or mock trial, in which you debate another side on a case set that concerns an ethical issue. There will be presentations and refutations against the other team, and a judge will decide who has presented better ideas. It is not all about being the best at presenting, but how much and enriches and advances the conversation.

What does ethics mean to you and why is it important?

I think ethics is especially important in the day and age of AI and other issues because ethics is a branch of philosophy and usually the one that is most applied and prevalent in our daily lives. Because of ethics’ role with AI, it is important that we look out for staying moral in a time where morality seems to be increasingly gray.

How has Ethics Bowl impacted you?

I love that it has been able to connect me with other people who like philosophy and other issues that people are usually scared to talk about or just generally avoid because it is too theoretical or nonsensical in their eyes.

What are some events Ethics Bowl will be involved with?

We are going to competitions throughout Indiana, such as the Regional competition, which I believe is in January. We will also be going to another one at a high school nearby.

What do you hope Ethics Bowl will look like in the future?

I am hoping that we can get a lot more people to participate so we can have really strong teams and a lot of alternates so that we can have a strong community. I also hope we will do more outreach events to people who are not necessarily in high school, so, for example, teaching middle schoolers about philosophy and ethics would be a cool event.

Why would you recommend students to join Ethics Bowl?

It is a great place to talk about topics. New students do not even have to be necessarily philosophical per se; they can be silly but still meaningful. Ethics Bowl forces you to think, not just surface-level thinking that we experience so much now in our daily lives. That is what Ethics Bowl is for.

Jeremy Cook, Ethics Bowl sponsor

Why did you decide to sponsor Ethics Bowl?

I had a student a few years ago who asked me to be in charge because the person who used to sponsor was no longer here, so I agreed to help out.

What is your favorite part of Ethics Bowl?

The kids are completely in charge. They take care of all the meetings by themselves, and so I just get to show up and kind of watch them. It is really fun to see them have those really intellectual conversations in a way that I would not see in my normal classroom.

What skills do high school students gain from participating in the club?

There is a lot of critical thinking and really being able to explain yourself. I think it is a really important skill that sometimes we do not always get in the classroom.

Why do you think ethics is important for high school students to explore?

I think it is always good to think outside the box and see how other people think and why they can defend their positions. It is also important to have that understanding that your point of view is not always the only point of view.