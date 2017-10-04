Teacher Profile: Mr. Bonewit Wins Outstanding Young Teacher Award in Engineering

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Students work on devices in Mr. Bonewit's class. Bonewit is known for his integration of cutting edge technology in the classroom.

Through the years, Carmel has developed a powerhouse of an engineering department. Introducing new Project Lead The Way courses and as well as rigorous manufacturing courses, have allowed those with keen interest in these subjects to take their knowledge to the next level.

A forerunner of this change is manufacturing and engineering teacher, Zachary Bonewit. Bonewit recently was awarded with the Outstanding Young Teacher Award in the field of Engineering and Technology Education.

Bonewit believes that one of the reasons he received this award, is because of his growth as a teacher in the past few years.

“I feel like I have got to know my students better and have been very up to date with all the newest technology to help my students succeed,” he said.

An example of Bonewit’s use of relevant and new technology is his implementation of 3D printing concepts into his curriculum, a measure some believe revolutionized the way his students learn his materia.

However, Bonewit’s impact also reaches past engineering. He is heavily involved as the head sponsor for TechHOUNDS, CHS’s FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) robotics team.

“TechHOUNDS (is) a really cool opportunity for me to give the experience that I didn’t really have when I was a kid,” Bonewit said. “It really ecompasses engineering and manufacturing at a higher level than what some classes do. TechHOUNDS has really gotten pretty massive the last couple years, it really shows how STEM can be integrated into real-life scenarios and we teach kids that well.”

Karthik Arcot, sophomore and TechHOUNDS member recognizes the impact Bonewit has had on the team.

“Mr. Bonewit is always helping us, mentoring us and he always makes sure we do our best in competitions and makes sure we give our best effort,” Arcot said.

Besides teaching classes and mentoring the robotics team, Bonewit also works on personal STEM projects in his spare time.

“I always try to test my creativity to see if I can keep on doing what I do best, applying manufacturing and engineering to real-world scenarios,” he said.

However, despite Bonewit’s personal impact on Carmel, he accredits his achievements to the environment Carmel provides as well.

“Being a teacher here has changed my view on how engineering and manufacturing (applies) to high school kids,” he said. “It is kind of cool to see how the position I’m in can change a career choice and help someone choose what they are going to do in the future.”