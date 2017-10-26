Your source for CHS news

HiLite

Café Libro: A Welcome Turnaround

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Pivot Point by Kasie West starts out as your classic YA novel. Addie, a junior in high school, lives in a secret compound where everyone has mind powers—telekinesis, lie detection, controlling others’ moods, erasing parts of others’ memories, et cetera. If she is faced with a choice, Addie’s power allows her to live out both possible outcomes before making her decision. When her parents announce their plans to divorce and for her dad to leave the compound, she must decide who to live with. Naturally, she does a Search to see which path will lead to a brighter future.

As each side of the Search unfolds, however, the decision itself begins to morph. Before long, Addie’s choice between parents becomes one between two love interests, and then, as the book turns more complex, between two far more serious outcomes.

As  I read Pivot Point, my feelings about this book changed almost as much as the conflict. West created a fascinating fantasy premise, but for the first stretch, I wasn’t sure if she would pull it off. By the end, though, I was quite happily proven wrong. I would recommend Pivot Point to the reader who’s in the market for plenty of teenage romance, but also for some deeper themes and questions.

 

The next challenge:

Carson, this week I challenge you to read A Memory of Violets by Hazel Gaynor, a historical novel that tells the story of London’s flower sellers, girls who had to sell posies on the street to make a living. One of these girls, Flora becomes separated from her little sister Rosie in 1876, before Flora goes to live at the benevolent Mr. Shaw’s homes for flower girls. Later, in 1912, a young woman named Tilly also comes to live at Shaw’s homes, but as an assistant housemother. As Tilly meets the girls who are now under her care and finds the notebook Flora left behind, she discovers a deep connection with this girl who used to call the home her own.

The story switches between Flora’s and Tilly’s perspectives, and I love this book for the depth this connection brings. Carson, I hope you enjoy A Memory of Violets, with all its fascinating characters and settings, as much as I did.

0

Related Posts:

  • Café Libro: “There You’ll Find” an Encouraging Read Last week, my co-blogger Emily Dexter challenged me to read There You’ll Find Me by Jenny B. Jones, a realistic novel which follows main character Finley Sinclair on a journey to Ireland. Finley, still struggling with the death of her…
  • Café Libro: Winner’s Curse, Reader’s Blessing The Winner’s Curse by Marie Rutkoski follows the story of Kestrel, the daughter of a wealthy general in an authoritative kingdom who is determined not to follow in her father’s footsteps. While her father has met with much success as…
  • Something New Brewing: Carmel Café Gets Major Renovations For the past three years, DECA has been serving frappuccinos, Italian sodas and coffee to students through the Carmel Café and Market. A small but well respected part of CHS, the Café has suffered from many issues in the past,…
  • Café Libro: The First Challenge There are many ways to judge a book. Over my many years as a reader, I have judged books by their summaries, authors, and yes, (sometimes especially) by their covers. My system, however biased, has worked for me, though, and…
  • School vs. Sports: CHS students struggle to balance academics, athletics Slowly but surely, the days of the gladiator have been swept to the wayside and the age of the modern, intellectual warrior has emerged. As such, the evolution of sports has been drastically altered by the structural changes in society.…
  • Conspiracy Cop: The secrets of the Denver International Airport Writer's Note: I first got interested with conspiracy theories when I stumbled across one of Shane Dawson’s many YouTube videos debunking the various conspiracy theories out there. From that one video, I was hooked and proceeded to watch his entire…

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Blogs

Conspiracy Cop: The secrets of the Denver International Airport
Conspiracy Cop: The secrets of the Denver International Airport
Café Libro: “There You’ll Find” an Encouraging Read
Café Libro: “There You’ll Find” an Encouraging Read
Café Libro: Winner’s Curse, Reader’s Blessing
Café Libro: Winner’s Curse, Reader’s Blessing
Café Libro: The First Challenge
Café Libro: The First Challenge
Self-Driving and Electric Vehicle Policy Considerations
Self-Driving and Electric Vehicle Policy Considerations

Other stories filed under Café Libro

Café Libro: “There You’ll Find” an Encouraging Read
Café Libro: “There You’ll Find” an Encouraging Read
Café Libro: Winner’s Curse, Reader’s Blessing
Café Libro: Winner’s Curse, Reader’s Blessing
Café Libro: The First Challenge
Café Libro: The First Challenge