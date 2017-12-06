Your source for CHS news

Speak-ups: Green Beret Presentation

Kalea MiaoDecember 6, 2017Leave a Comment

What did you learn at the Green Beret’s presentation?

 

Senior Sophia Tragesser

“I learned a lot about the specific makeup of the Special Forces and the way the military divides up the teams and learning and understanding the tasks of the Special Forces for the first time was very helpful in formulating my understanding and picture of the war in Afghanistan, Operation Enduring Freedom, and the US military operations. And by understanding and hearing Sargent DC Yardan’s first hand-accounts, it really helped me in better understanding what’s going on in Afghanistan as well as why and getting a new perspective on the war.”

 

Senior Simrat Oberoi

“I learned that you can never be too high up to take advice from other people and be like a great person overall.”

Senior Gracie Hamilton

“I learned that while I may not go into the military, I found that my respect has deepened for those who serve.”

 

 

 

