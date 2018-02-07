Your source for CHS news

HiLite

Column: Don’t Blame the Education System

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Author+Pranav+Sriram
Author Pranav Sriram

Author Pranav Sriram

Author Pranav Sriram

The U.S. public education system is routinely blamed for poor American academic performance and interest. While I acknowledge the U.S. education system isn’t perfect (no education system is) and is drastically underfunded, I firmly believe most problems surrounding education in the U.S. are a result of societal attitudes toward education not the underlying system itself.

Part of the problem lies within our modern media system. Across the board, in films, television and the news, bright students are reduced to the caricature of a stereotypical “nerd.” It’s gotten to the point where, to the media, if you’re even interested in learning and exploring an academic field, you’re automatically associated with this stereotype. Sure some shows, such as the West Wing, turn these assumptions on their heads, but by and large lazy directors continue to reuse the same tired cliches. It’s not just in adult programming, even the Disney Channel is full of the same underlying message.  

To young children, this comes across as basically stating society doesn’t value a genuine love for learning. The natural conclusion is then “What’s the point in even making the effort to care about an education? What’s the point exploring new areas? What’s the point enjoying learning or reading?”

Sure they might show up to school and try to get good grades to appease their parents, but by this point the true battle, which is getting students to enjoy learning, discovery and exploration, has already been lost.

Amazingly, despite these obstacles, there are countless students who sustain a genuine academic curiosity throughout their lives but the number is far fewer than it should be. If we want to improve American educational performance, instead of crying about standardized tests we need to take a good hard look at our underlying portrayal of education in the media.

 

2

Related Posts:

Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Online Only

11 CHS Seniors Recognized as U.S. Presidential Scholar Candidates
11 CHS Seniors Recognized as U.S. Presidential Scholar Candidates
Q/A With 2018 Riley Champion Rik Bag
Q/A With 2018 Riley Champion Rik Bag
Police, Principal respond to Feb. 8 incident
Police, Principal respond to Feb. 8 incident
Key Club volunteering for daddy-daughter dance, interviewing for next year’s staff

Key Club members are currently getting ready to volunteer at the daddy-daughter dance hosted at the Monon Center and the YMCA on Feb. 9. The Monon Cen...

Theater productions to prepare for opening night of “Peter and the Starcatcher”
Theater productions to prepare for opening night of “Peter and the Starcatcher”

Other stories filed under Recent Updates

11 CHS Seniors Recognized as U.S. Presidential Scholar Candidates
11 CHS Seniors Recognized as U.S. Presidential Scholar Candidates
Q/A With 2018 Riley Champion Rik Bag
Q/A With 2018 Riley Champion Rik Bag
Police, Principal respond to Feb. 8 incident
Police, Principal respond to Feb. 8 incident
Key Club volunteering for daddy-daughter dance, interviewing for next year’s staff

Key Club members are currently getting ready to volunteer at the daddy-daughter dance hosted at the Monon Center and the YMCA on Feb. 9. The Monon Cen...

Theater productions to prepare for opening night of “Peter and the Starcatcher”
Theater productions to prepare for opening night of “Peter and the Starcatcher”