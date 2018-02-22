Carmel Festival of Ice Review

5/5

I went to the Festival of Ice this Saturday. Aside from the regular public skating, there was a chili cook-off and an ice carving competition. Both of these events were well worth my time, and they were excellent ways to draw Carmel together as a community rather than just a city on the map.

Starting at 1 p.m., firefighters across Carmel gathered together and held a chili cook-off, in which each fire station cooked its own chili. People walking by could taste the chili and vote on the best one. After trying a few cups, it was hard to deny that the chili was amazing and the firefighters were great people.

On the other side of the rink, a group of ice carvers were practicing their craft, creating ice sculptures ranging from fish to dragons which were eventually lit up and displayed at night. The level of detail in these sculptures was amazing, and so was the dedication of the carvers. This experience alone was intriguing and was something I rarely experience on a day to day basis.

Tie these two events together with public skating on the Ice at Center Green, and you get a festive atmosphere that almost makes you forget it’s two months after Christmas. Although the turnout was a bit lower than Christkindlmarket, it was an experience that every Carmel resident should try.

The Festival of Ice will stay open until March 11, featuring different events each week. For more information on the festival, see the Ice at Center Green website.