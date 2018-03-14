Q/A: March 14 National Student Walkout

Photo Essay: National School Walkout On March 14, students at CHS participated in the National School Walkout in honor of the victims of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. Here are few photos from the gathering.

CHS students may participate in National School Walkout with parent permission On Wednesday, March 14, schools around the country will participate in the National Student Walkout to recognize the victims of the recent shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Carmel Clay Schools released the following message regarding…

Rebirth of a Music Scene: Students at this school discuss performance today at Cat in Carmel Audiences can come see four bands, Harvey and the Car Cats, Stapes, ParkView, and Castaway Tail perform on March 10, at the Cat in Carmel. The concert, titled Rebirth of a Music Scene, is produced by Nick Shelton with help…