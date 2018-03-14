Q/A: March 14 National Student Walkout

What are you thoughts on the National Student Walkout on March 14? Will you participate?
Freshman J.D. Rogers
“I will be participating in the all-school walkout on March 14 because I feel like it is a good way for your voice to be heard.”
Freshman Logan Cutsinger
“I have decided to join the walkout on March 14 to honor those who were lost in the Florida school shooting this year.”
Sophomore Grace Helms
“Being able to have the opportunity to join a national movement to honor those who were lost and have your voice heard in the form of a walk is something I am passionate about doing.”
Sophomore Nick George
“I think that the walkout on March 14 is an awesome thing that people are coming together to do as I will also be participating to honor the kids who suffered during this horrific event in Florida.”
Junior Nathan Jacobs
“I do not think I will be participating in the school walkout but I have not decided yet.”
