Art Club to conduct fundraiser March 29

March 18, 2018Leave a Comment

National Art Honor Society (NAHS) sponsor Jennifer Bubp finishes a painting for an art show at Soho Cafe, which took place on March 1. NAHS will host an event on March 29 to raise money for charity.

The National Art Honor Society (NAHS) will host a fundraising event on March 29 called “Cookies for Canvas,” a painting party in the freshman cafeteria. The event has an admission fee of $5, all of which will be donated to charity.

“We’re going to eat cookies, create works of art, while having fun at the same time,”art department chair Jennifer Bubp said. “We’d appreciate all the support from students and staff at CHS who are willing to make a difference.”

Art Club also hosted a student show at Soho Cafe in Downtown Carmel on March 1st, which showed the best works of each class.

“There were a variety of pieces in the show like drawings, paintings, photos, fiber arts and jewelry,” Bubp said. “It was a good way to show all the work that the students have been working on this quarter.”

Sophomore Kelise Twyner attended the show and said she took a liking to the variety of artwork pieces on display.

“There was a lot to take in, but the variety of styles made the show entertaining,” Twyner said.

Art Club also hosted an all-district art show at the Carmel Clay Public Library in February. The show featured six pieces of artwork from every school in the Carmel Clay School District and displayed the pieces in the lobby of the library.

“The response from the community was overwhelming, we had a lot of people who said they want this to become a tradition,” Bubp said. “We’re going to try to make that possible.” By Drew Darnley

 

