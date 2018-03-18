CHS men’s lacrosse faces Brebeuf Braves in scrimmage

The men’s Varsity lacrosse team practices during the preseason at Grand Park. The team will play its first official season game on Fri. March 16.

Kicking off its inaugural season as a varsity sport at CHS, the men’s lacrosse team faced Brebeuf in a scrimmage on Sat. March 10 at Murray Stadium. According to first time Carmel head coach, Jack Meachum, the team is looking good after a long preseason of work and preparation.

“The team is coming together really well, we have a lot of positive energy in the program. I’ve been really impressed with the buy-in from our senior leaders, and that is a very important piece to any foundation of a successful season,” Meachum said.

Jordan Walker, Varsity lacrosse player and junior, agrees with Meachum on the status of the team at this point in the season.

“So far the team is looking good. We still have a lot to work on but we seem to have good team chemistry,” Walker said. “We are expecting to win, but we have to go and prove it.”

Meachum expects the team to have depth this year, especially on the offensive side, making it easier for the team to play well through the entirety of a game.

“We have a ton of depth this year, especially offensively. You’re going to see a lot of different athletes getting in throughout the game, which will allow our boys to stay fresh and compete at a higher level in the 4th quarter,” Meachum said.

According to Meachum, the team not only has talent, but also a group of strong senior leaders who will help lead the program to victory.

“There are a lot of great leaders on the teams, Chad, Eli, Jack, Mark, and many of our other seniors know what it takes to win, and they are really stepping up to the challenge,” Meachum said.

Walker said the team played this game and did what they do best in order to continuously win.

“Our plan is to play our style of lacrosse and focus on ourselves. We will scout the other team and be prepared, but our main focus is doing what we do best and that is bringing the energy and effort every play,” Walker said.

“Expect our guys to go out there and have a lot of fun. We plan to play fast, play hard, and let the rest take care of itself.”