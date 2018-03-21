Your source for CHS news

Share the Music Club to conduct club meeting on March 27

Anna Li-Harezlak, Share the Music vice president and senior, prepares her instrument. Li-Harezlak said participation in Share the Music could involve not only instruments but also singing and theatre.

Share the Music will host its next meeting on March 27. Anna Li-Harezlak, Share the Music vice president and junior, said the members discussed officer positions and new plans of student participation for next year.

“We had an executive meeting that determined the board for next year,” Li-Harezlak said.

Maggie Hite, Share the Music Sponsor and performing arts teacher, said student participation in the club has decreased, a change likely due to end of school-year activities.

Hite said, “[The lack of people] has been something that the officers have had to deal with in the past, with not so many people attending or just a few of their friends.”

Click here to sign up for the venue on March 27.

