Your source for CHS news

HiLite

NHS to prepare for inductions

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






NHS+officers+Hannah+Glazier%2C+Jai+Sanghani%2C+Dalton+Thompson%2C+and+Justin+Park+gather+around+Thompson%27s+laptop+and+discuss+the+agenda+before+the+meeting+begins.+At+this+meeting%2C+Thompson+announced+to+NHS+members+that+the+service+hours+deadline+is+approaching+and+members+are+required+to+have+at+least+40+total+service+hours+by+the+end+of+the+year%2C+20+individual+and+20+group.
NHS officers Hannah Glazier, Jai Sanghani, Dalton Thompson, and Justin Park gather around Thompson's laptop and discuss the agenda before the meeting begins. At this meeting, Thompson announced to NHS members that the service hours deadline is approaching and members are required to have at least 40 total service hours by the end of the year, 20 individual and 20 group.

NHS officers Hannah Glazier, Jai Sanghani, Dalton Thompson, and Justin Park gather around Thompson's laptop and discuss the agenda before the meeting begins. At this meeting, Thompson announced to NHS members that the service hours deadline is approaching and members are required to have at least 40 total service hours by the end of the year, 20 individual and 20 group.

NHS officers Hannah Glazier, Jai Sanghani, Dalton Thompson, and Justin Park gather around Thompson's laptop and discuss the agenda before the meeting begins. At this meeting, Thompson announced to NHS members that the service hours deadline is approaching and members are required to have at least 40 total service hours by the end of the year, 20 individual and 20 group.

As fourth quarter starts, and the school year comes to an end, National Honor Society (NHS) prepares to induct current juniors into the club.

“The last big thing we’re going to do as a group is induction on April 22, which is where we have all of the juniors come in. NHS students will be working that, and the officers will be speaking,” Dalton Thompson, NHS president and senior, said.

NHS sponsor Michelle Skidmore said juniors must meet certain GPA requirements and not have any major discipline discrepancies in order to apply for the club.

“Our committee of staff members have thoroughly read through each application and carefully decided which juniors are a good fit for NHS next year,” Skidmore said.

Thompson said there is a ceremony to acknowledge incoming inductees’ accomplishment of being admitted into NHS.

“They’ll come, dress up, and usually we have them line up over by the catwalk just to get them organized and make sure they’re in alphabetical order,” Thompson said. “Then we’ll walk down to the auditorium, and around that time parents will come in. The officers will be on stage and read off names.”

Skidmore said the last two meetings of the school year will be with the group of new NHS members with the intent to make sure they know all of the responsibilities they will undertake in the coming school year.

0

Related Posts:

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under CLUBS

Global Giving to host next meeting on March 26
Global Giving to host next meeting on March 26
News Briefs 3.23
News Briefs 3.23
Programming With Purpose: Code For Change Club to launch website for Indianapolis Charity
Programming With Purpose: Code For Change Club to launch website for Indianapolis Charity
LifeLines to prepares for pre-spring break week
LifeLines to prepares for pre-spring break week
Teens with a Choice to plan for sex education talk
Teens with a Choice to plan for sex education talk

Other stories filed under Online Only

Global Giving to host next meeting on March 26
Global Giving to host next meeting on March 26
Photo Essay: Relive today’s Intramural Basketball game
Photo Essay: Relive today’s Intramural Basketball game
To The Beat of Their Own Drum: Carmel Bands hosted Percussion Concert on March 21
To The Beat of Their Own Drum: Carmel Bands hosted Percussion Concert on March 21
Greyhound Nation Executive Board works to raise spirit for upcoming match
Greyhound Nation Executive Board works to raise spirit for upcoming match
CHS House of Representatives prepare for their annual Easter egg hunt
CHS House of Representatives prepare for their annual Easter egg hunt