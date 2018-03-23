NHS to prepare for inductions

NHS officers Hannah Glazier, Jai Sanghani, Dalton Thompson, and Justin Park gather around Thompson's laptop and discuss the agenda before the meeting begins. At this meeting, Thompson announced to NHS members that the service hours deadline is approaching and members are required to have at least 40 total service hours by the end of the year, 20 individual and 20 group.

NHS officers Hannah Glazier, Jai Sanghani, Dalton Thompson, and Justin Park gather around Thompson's laptop and discuss the agenda before the meeting begins. At this meeting, Thompson announced to NHS members that the service hours deadline is approaching and members are required to have at least 40 total service hours by the end of the year, 20 individual and 20 group.

As fourth quarter starts, and the school year comes to an end, National Honor Society (NHS) prepares to induct current juniors into the club.

“The last big thing we’re going to do as a group is induction on April 22, which is where we have all of the juniors come in. NHS students will be working that, and the officers will be speaking,” Dalton Thompson, NHS president and senior, said.

NHS sponsor Michelle Skidmore said juniors must meet certain GPA requirements and not have any major discipline discrepancies in order to apply for the club.

“Our committee of staff members have thoroughly read through each application and carefully decided which juniors are a good fit for NHS next year,” Skidmore said.

Thompson said there is a ceremony to acknowledge incoming inductees’ accomplishment of being admitted into NHS.

“They’ll come, dress up, and usually we have them line up over by the catwalk just to get them organized and make sure they’re in alphabetical order,” Thompson said. “Then we’ll walk down to the auditorium, and around that time parents will come in. The officers will be on stage and read off names.”

Skidmore said the last two meetings of the school year will be with the group of new NHS members with the intent to make sure they know all of the responsibilities they will undertake in the coming school year.