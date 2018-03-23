Do Something Club to meet on April 10 to plan final projects

Do Something Club sponsor James Ziegler talks to the club about the upcoming projects for the rest of the school year. According to Ziegler, the club members started planning these projects already at the last meeting and they hope these final projects will positively impact the community.

Do Something Club will meet after school on April 10 to prepare for their final projects for the school year. According to James Ziegler, Do Something Club sponsor, the club has three main projects planned for the rest of the semester.

“First, we’re going to take another trip to the Summer Trace Nursing Home and we’re just going to do what we did last time: play games and build puzzles and things like that with the residents there,” Ziegler said. “The second project that we’re going to be planning when we come back from break is a canned food drive during the month of May for the Hoosier Veterans Assistance Foundation, which is a homeless shelter for veterans in Indianapolis. A lot of homeless shelters get a lot of donations around Thanksgiving and Christmas, but during the rest of the year, the donations slow down, so we’re going to be collecting canned foods, and especially toiletries and socks to help.”

According to Ziegler and Samantha Kadinger, Do Something club member and junior, the third project the club has planned for the end of the school year is another breast cancer research fundraiser.

“We are planning on doing another breast cancer fundraiser for some teachers recently diagnosed with breast cancer, and we hope to help as much as we can for this cause,” Kadinger said.

Ziegler said he hopes these fundraisers will help benefit the community and make a change in people’s lives.

“The goal for the nursing home is just to go a couple more times; a big reason is that a lot of the people who live at the nursing homes often don’t have family close by or they don’t get a lot of visitors and so us just going there for an hour brightens a lot of these people’s days,” Ziegler said. “In terms of our goals for the fundraiser, the softball games aren’t as heavily attended as the football games, so our goal is to try and raise $500. There’s a specific initiative that we’re trying to raise it for, called 100 Voices of Hope through Indiana University. Our goal for the canned food drive is just collect as much as we possibly can. Last year, we were able to donate 20 big crates of canned goods and toiletries, so ideally, I’d like us to try and at least match where we were last year with that.”

