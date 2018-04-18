Your source for CHS news

HiLite

Menu

NHS inductees to begin preparing for next school year

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






NHS+officer+Jai+Sanghani%2C+Hannah+Glazier%2C+Justin+Park+and+Dalton+Thompson+discuss+the+meeting%27s+agenda+before+addressing+the+juniors+who+will+be+joining+NHS+next+school+year.+The+officers+told+the+juniors+about+the+responsibilities+that+come+with+being+an+NHS+member+and+addressed+the+semi-formal+dress+code+for+the+induction+ceremony+on+April+22.
NHS officer Jai Sanghani, Hannah Glazier, Justin Park and Dalton Thompson discuss the meeting's agenda before addressing the juniors who will be joining NHS next school year. The officers told the juniors about the responsibilities that come with being an NHS member and addressed the semi-formal dress code for the induction ceremony on April 22.

NHS officer Jai Sanghani, Hannah Glazier, Justin Park and Dalton Thompson discuss the meeting's agenda before addressing the juniors who will be joining NHS next school year. The officers told the juniors about the responsibilities that come with being an NHS member and addressed the semi-formal dress code for the induction ceremony on April 22.

NHS officer Jai Sanghani, Hannah Glazier, Justin Park and Dalton Thompson discuss the meeting's agenda before addressing the juniors who will be joining NHS next school year. The officers told the juniors about the responsibilities that come with being an NHS member and addressed the semi-formal dress code for the induction ceremony on April 22.

National Honor Society (NHS) inductees have begun preparing for their induction ceremony on Sunday and will begin electing officers for next school year.

Juniors who will be joining NHS after summer vacation will attend their induction, where they will be recognized for the achievements required to join NHS. NHS president and senior Dalton Thompson will be giving a speech at the ceremony along with the other current NHS officers who will talk about scholarships and the criteria for service hours.

Thompson said the inductees have already attended one NHS meeting and will begin the selection process for those who want to be officers for the club.

“We’ll start working on officer elections and officer applications for next year,” Thompson said. “By May 1 they have to have in their applications for president, vice president, secretary, and treasurer. They’ll give speeches their first meeting after summer break, and then they’ll do a digital election.”

0

Related Posts:

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under CLUBS

Club Med to Plan Next Meeting
Club Med to Plan Next Meeting
LifeLines club prepares for pre-prom awareness week
LifeLines club prepares for pre-prom awareness week
Economics Club team to compete in semi-finals of NEC
Economics Club team to compete in semi-finals of NEC
Greyhound Nation Executive Board works to raise spirit for upcoming baseball games, works around weather and academic problems
Greyhound Nation Executive Board works to raise spirit for upcoming baseball games, works around weather and academic problems
Share the Music Club to conduct meeting on May 1
Share the Music Club to conduct meeting on May 1

Other stories filed under Online Only

Club Med to Plan Next Meeting
Club Med to Plan Next Meeting
Photo Essay: WWII Veteran Guest Speaker
Photo Essay: WWII Veteran Guest Speaker
LifeLines club prepares for pre-prom awareness week
LifeLines club prepares for pre-prom awareness week
Maintenance staff to repaint part of freshman gym
Maintenance staff to repaint part of freshman gym
Economics Club team to compete in semi-finals of NEC
Economics Club team to compete in semi-finals of NEC