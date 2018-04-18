NHS inductees to begin preparing for next school year

NHS officer Jai Sanghani, Hannah Glazier, Justin Park and Dalton Thompson discuss the meeting's agenda before addressing the juniors who will be joining NHS next school year. The officers told the juniors about the responsibilities that come with being an NHS member and addressed the semi-formal dress code for the induction ceremony on April 22.

NHS officer Jai Sanghani, Hannah Glazier, Justin Park and Dalton Thompson discuss the meeting's agenda before addressing the juniors who will be joining NHS next school year. The officers told the juniors about the responsibilities that come with being an NHS member and addressed the semi-formal dress code for the induction ceremony on April 22.

National Honor Society (NHS) inductees have begun preparing for their induction ceremony on Sunday and will begin electing officers for next school year.

Juniors who will be joining NHS after summer vacation will attend their induction, where they will be recognized for the achievements required to join NHS. NHS president and senior Dalton Thompson will be giving a speech at the ceremony along with the other current NHS officers who will talk about scholarships and the criteria for service hours.

Thompson said the inductees have already attended one NHS meeting and will begin the selection process for those who want to be officers for the club.

“We’ll start working on officer elections and officer applications for next year,” Thompson said. “By May 1 they have to have in their applications for president, vice president, secretary, and treasurer. They’ll give speeches their first meeting after summer break, and then they’ll do a digital election.”