Senior Superlatives Take a look at the 2018 Senior Superlatives

Sibling Letters Here are some letters from younger siblings bidding their senior brothers and sisters farewell. Seniors Grace and Emily Plaskett Dear Grace, Hello love! I am so glad to be your twin and to have experienced the first 18…

Athletes use cryotherapy to help ease workout aches and pains Spencer Gudgel, varsity men’s track runner and senior, said he is a fan of cryotherapy. Gudgel said during his freshman and sophomore years, he was recovering from a hamstring hip issue, and to recover he went to physical therapy through…

Hitting the Books: Students, staff comment on the pros and cons of self-studying for AP Exams This week, students nationwide are taking hours of exams in hopes of testing their knowledge and gaining college credit. The College Board’s Advanced Placement (AP) Exams are popular among students, with over 1.17 million U.S. public high school students in…

Future Gene-ius: Students, staff discuss effects of important discoveries in science, potential for future. Next Wednesday marks the 65th anniversary of a huge scientific discovery. On Feb. 28, 1953, geneticist Francis Crick and his colleague James Watson walked into a pub and said they had “discovered the secret of life.” They, with the help…