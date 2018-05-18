Double the Fun: Students give insight into what it’s like to go to prom at other schools

Left to right: Seniors Danielle Daily, Royden Butterfield and Brynn Kellermeyer pose for their prom photos. Daily attended the CHS and Westfield proms with her friends and enjoyed the atmosphere of both events.

Left to right: Seniors Danielle Daily, Royden Butterfield and Brynn Kellermeyer pose for their prom photos. Daily attended the CHS and Westfield proms with her friends and enjoyed the atmosphere of both events.

After going to CHS prom, juniors and seniors are left with memories of a fun and eventful night. However, some students attended proms at other schools along with the CHS prom, allowing them to experience the memories and fun of the school dance more than once.

Senior Lily Whybrew attended the CHS prom and Noblesville High school prom with her boyfriend, a student at Noblesville High School. Whybrew said the differences between the two proms were vast, but it was still fun.

“The difference that I saw was that Noblesville (High School’s prom) was downtown and so it was more of a trip and an experience to go to the Indiana Ballroom, whereas Carmel’s seemed to be more close to home and local,” Whybrew said, “But other than that, it’s just knowing people and not knowing people.”

Senior Danielle Daily went to the Westfield High School prom as well as the CHS prom with her friends and boyfriend. Daily said she preferred attending the CHS prom.

“I liked Carmel’s prom better just because I knew more people,” Daily said, “The prom itself was kind of the same, but I knew more people at Carmel.”

CHS prom coordinator Cristen Cassler said that having people attend the prom that don’t go to CHS makes the planning process a bit more difficult, but it isn’t too much of a hassle.

“We have a good system set up where students services checks the forms and they’re really thorough in that process,” Cassler said, “It does add some more steps to the ticket buying process and the ticket check in, it takes a little bit longer, but overall we’ve got a system down.”

Daily said her favorite part of going to two different proms is being able to experience everything twice and with different groups of people.

“There’s good food because we went to really good restaurants both times and it was fun to experience different things,” Daily said, “I have some friends that go to Westfield so I got to see them at prom, otherwise I wouldn’t since they don’t go to Carmel, so I got to experience it with some other friends.”

Whybrew said going to prom at another school helped her make new friends and avoid possible judgement from her peers at school.

“I thought it was a good experience to expand your friends and to kind of get out there and have fun because I feel like at Carmel’s prom, a lot of people are too focused on what people are going to think of them or trying to avoid someone,” Whybrew said, “But I think letting that go and going to a different school, it was very liberating to go and see what would happen.”