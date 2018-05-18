Speak-Ups: End Of The Year Memories

Senior Laura Burnham

“The winter dance was probably one of my favorite memories of this school year. I think it is so underrated because I had such a good time even though I felt kind of lame going because nobody else in my class was going but it was worth it, I had a ton of fun.”

Sophomore Ayman Bolad

“My favorite memory of this year would probably have to be the first day when I walked in to one of my classes and found out my two best friends were also in that class.”

Freshman Matthew Gretz

“My favorite memory from Freshman year was meeting a lot of new people and exploring a new campus.”

Freshman Emily Chrzanowski

“My favorite Freshman memory is walking into my theatre class and instantly making some of my best friends.”