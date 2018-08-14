Parking Permit Required Starting September 4

A parking permit hangs in a students car. Students are required to display these on their vehicles before September 4.

Starting on September 4 all students parking on school property must display a valid parking permit on their vehicle. This permit is not to be confused with a “parking pass” which is provided to select students in order to park closer to the school building. A permit can be obtained by filling out the digital permit application and reporting to the Activities Office with a driver’s license to pick it up. Here is the official message sent by Assistant Principal Maureen Borto:

“To improve the safety of our campus, all student drivers are required to hang a valid CHS parking permit from their rearview mirror when parking on property. Permits must be displayed by September 4 to avoid consequences, detailed on page 17 of the pathways, for a parking violation. If you don’t have a permit, please apply online on the Carmel High School Student Services webpage. Once the form is complete, report to the activities office, with your driver’s license, to receive your permit. Don’t have your license or car, yet? You can simply apply a few days before you will drive to school. The activities office can also help you update vehicle information, replace a lost parking permit, or answer any questions.”

Additional information can be found on the Student Services website.