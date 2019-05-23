Graphic: Star Wars

Chinese Culture: Sophomore Owen Eckart listens to a presentation about the Chinese yo-yo during the NCHS's cultural immersion meeting after school on Mar 14, 2019. The NCHS has been hosting a multitude of Chinese cultural immersion presentations meant to spread an intrest in Chinese to anyone who would come to the meetings. In this specific meeting, headed by Treasurer Grace Hong, the history behind, and the way to use a Chinese yo-yo was shown. After the presentation, the guests were allowed to play with the yo-yos and discuss any other Chinese culture that they have experienced before.