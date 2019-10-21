Men’s soccer defeats Harrison High School
October 22, 2019
The men’s soccer team beat Harrison High School by a score of 5-0. One of the team’s more impressive performances, their record now improves to 9-3-3.
Babacar Diatta, soccer player and senior, said he believes the team had one of their better performances, offensively.
“We played very well moving the ball with pace and exposing the wings, which created a lot of goals,” Diatta said.
Varsity Head Coach Shane Schmidt said he agrees.
“I thought the way we moved the ball and how we played offensively was really the key to our good performance and how we were able to come out with the win,” Schmidt said. By Adam Spensley0
