Men’s varsity soccer ties with Guerin Catholic

Max Guidry, soccer player and senior, celebrates with a teammate after a goal. Guidry and his teammates tied with Guerin Catholic.

Max Guidry, soccer player and senior, celebrates with a teammate after a goal. Guidry and his teammates tied with Guerin Catholic.

Max Guidry, soccer player and senior, celebrates with a teammate after a goal. Guidry and his teammates tied with Guerin Catholic.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The men’s varsity soccer team tied with Guerin Catholic with a score of 1-1. The tie moves the team’s record to 8-3-3 for the season.

Babacar Diatta, soccer player and senior, said he believes the team played well overall.

“We played well against Guerin and created some chances but we were unable to finish our chances,” Diatta said.

Shane Schmidt, varsity Head Coach, said he agrees.

“Although it wasn’t the result we wanted, I thought we played well, we just need to be able to finish,” Schmidt said. By Adam Spensley