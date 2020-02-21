Jannsen Scores 26 on Senior Night, Hounds Rout Crispus Attucks

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Senior shooting guard Jackson Jannsen made sure to give the crowd what they wanted.

As the only senior on the team, Jannsen received a raucous ovation when he was introduced as the final man in the starting lineup. The sharpshooter proceeded to put on one of the finest performances of his high school career, scoring 26 points on 10 of 15 shooting from the field, spurring CHS (15-7) to a 75-52 blowout over the Indianapolis Crispus Attucks Tigers (18-5).

He was far from alone. Sophomore small forward Peter Suder stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals. Junior guard Brian Waddell had 15, and sophomore center Charlie Williams had 10 points and six rebounds.

Jannsen did not waste a moment to make his marks, immediately getting. going in a high-octane first quarter. He poured in three 3s off assists from Suder. Suder chipped in three baskets of his own, and the Hounds sprinted past the Tigers 19-10 in the early going.

The Tigers tried to sink their teeth into the game in the second quarter, but the Hounds refused to let them within five, as Suder and Jannsen added late baskets in the half to maintain a 29-21 margin. The Hounds shot a tidy 52 percent from the field and 44 percent from downtown, limiting the Tigers to a paltry 1/8 from three point range.

The floodgates burst open in the 3rd as the Hounds mounted a 15-7 run, forcing a timeout from the Tigers in just four minutes of action. Even the timeout, however, could not stop the Hounds from opening up a 54-34 chasm at the end of the third quarter.

The Hounds cruised from there. Sophomore point guard Connor Gioia drove and dished to sophomore center Charlie Williams for a two-handed jam, and Jannsen poured in his sixth three-pointer to put an exclamation point on the game, the Hounds regular season, and his career.

PLAYOFFS

The Hounds take on the Hamilton Southeastern Royals (16-5) at Noblesville High School on March 3 to open the Sectional tournament. The Royals squeaked by the Hounds 62-61 in Fishers Feb. 14, possibly portending a close battle with the season on the line. The winner faces the home hope Noblesville Millers (11-12).

TIP-INS

Gioia led the team with eight assists. Sophomore guard Josh Whack and junior guard Bryce Beery scored two points apiece. Seniors Sincere McMahon and Tyran Rodgers each scored 12 points for the Tigers.