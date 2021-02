25 years after International Fighting Championship 4, instructors, female martial arts students evaluate female… Sophomore Avery Guo puts on her uniform for the third time this week. She fastens her black belt to her waist, sets her shoes aside and steps into her dojang—a term used in Korean martial arts to refer to a…

Nurses, economists, student workers, activists, family members review 2020, pandemic effects Editor’s Note: This issue’s Cover Story is a compilation of follow-ups on previous stories related to the COVID-19 pandemic that were published by the HiLite staff in 2020. Scan the QR codes placed next to each of the…

2021 Grammy nominations lacked transparency, snubbed deserving artists It is safe to say that the 2021 Grammy Award nominee list resulted in many disagreements in the music world. Listeners, myself included, were shocked to hear that Abel Tesfaye, known as The Weeknd, received zero nominations for the 2021…

Individuals shouldn’t go into new year with false hopes of overnight success, 2021 will be a gradual improvement As 11:59 p.m. made its way to midnight to welcome 2020, my family cheered and hurrahed to mark the new year. This was the year that was going to totally blow 2019 out of the water, but in my case,…

GRAPHIC PERSPECTIVE: Wacky Weather To see more works by Luke Miller, click here. To see the latest HiLite issues, click here!