Rising Stars preparing for state competition

Rising Stars is preparing for the Indiana State Thespian Conference on Jan. 21-23. The conference will consist of many different events, all with different methods of scoring. These events include individual performances, group performances, and technical races.

Club sponsor Jim Peterson said, “We’ll be traveling up to Marion, Indiana, and we’ll be having the contest at Indiana Wesleyan University.” Rising Stars will compete as a group. “We’ll be taking the production, “The Old Man and the Old Moon”, directed by (Maggie) Cassidy.”

Jack Sullivan, the representative at large and senior, went to the conference as a sophomore with the club but was unable to attend last year because of Covid-19. He said, “(My favorite part is) meeting people and attending all the workshops. I love talking to kids and talking to people who are part of these theatre programs from other Indiana schools, and seeing their perspectives on, not only theatre and acting and the arts and all that stuff, but just like life, like what’s your life like?” By Henry Joliet.