With its benefits, ease of use, everyone should consider wearing sunscreen during winter months

Ever since elementary school, my mother would always apply a layer of sunscreen before any task involving a trip to the outdoors, whether it be a short grocery run or driving me to school. Even during winter, this habit of hers continued.

When I asked her about it out of curiosity, she would provide all sorts of reasons, explaining how it helps with the appearance of aging, skin health and preventing cancers, especially during snowy and cloudless days.

As a 10-year-old at the time, aging and health were distant concepts to me, and I naively dismissed the benefits of the protective ointment. However, eight years later, I’ve become more conscious about taking care of my well-being. And when it comes to skin, sunscreen could not be a better option.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States with more than 4.3 million Americans being treated for the disease each year. Skin cancers are mostly caused by ultraviolet (UV) rays, which, surprisingly, can have the most adverse effects during the winter.

In a study conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO), winter can actually be the most potent season for UV ray exposure due to one reason: snow. Despite shorter periods of sunlight, snow can reflect up to 80% of all UV light onto your skin, which only adds to the UV rays hitting you directly from the sun. It’s easy to think that during the cloudy winter months, sunscreen isn’t necessary. In reality, it’s the exact opposite. In the winter, sun damage is even more dangerous, unexpectedly so.

As an annual skier at Perfect North Slopes, I’ve experienced this firsthand. Although most parts of my body are covered, I typically don’t wear hooded clothes or scarves for better dexterity, which would often cause irritated skin around my exposed neck. Fortunately, applying sunscreen every time I go has helped me avert this discomfort.

Furthermore, sunscreen not only prevents skin cancers but the appearance of aging as well. Unlike my mother, my father doesn’t habitually apply sunscreen every day. His skin is free of any skincare products, and after many years I can definitely tell the difference between his and my mother’s skin. This, according to YaleMedicine, is because UV rays have been known to cause DNA changes and damage to the collagen and elastin fibers of your skin, which can accelerate the appearance of aging as well as cause age spots.

Whether you’re strolling on a beach or shoveling snow off your driveway, applying sunscreen can slow the appearance of aging, prevent skin cancers, improve skin quality and so much more.

With its irrefutable benefits, applying sunscreen will ensure a bright future for your health, regardless of the season.

