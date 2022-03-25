Women’s History Month JAM

While Men’s March Madness is more widely recognized, the women’s tournament is growing Arguably one of the most prominent and widely recognized tournaments in American sports, the men’s March Madness tournament is happening now, with millions of fans tuning in to see their favorite teams in action. In 2021, CBS Sports reported that…

Students, teachers challenge gender stereotypes in light of Women in Construction Week Senior Sophia Hanna climbs a ladder to work on the roof of the “Tiny Home,” a house that will have running water, electricity and gas when it is completed. Hanna is one of two girls out of the 27 students…

Students, teachers confront stigma, reflect on perception of African-American Vernacular English (AAVE) Vanessa Rasaki, co-President of the Black Student Alliance (BSA) and junior, has spent the past couple of months planning for Black History Month. “(The BSA) met with the school administrators so that we could tell them how they can better…

Fasting during month of Ramadan impacts performance of Muslim students Every year, sophomore Zara Niazi spends a month without eating or drinking every day from sunrise to sunset. She is one of many Muslim students at this school and around the world who participate in Ramadan, the holiest month in…

Muslim students observe Ramadan next month, discrimination still an issue both in CHS, Carmel community Freshman Mariam Morad adjusts her hijab during class. The hijab is a head covering that is worn by some Muslim women and is typically worn in public. For Morad, it reminds her of who she is: a Muslim. According to…