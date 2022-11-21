Playlist: Indigo tunes [MUSE]

The top Korean boy band BTS has risen to global fame within recent years. Leader RM or Kim Najoon released his debut studio album, titled Indigo, on December 2nd, 2022. The album features ten total tracks that are sung in Korean and English. I am particularly interested in the message of the album which RM called “the last archive of my twenties”. Indigo represents the stories and experiences that the rapper has gone through, giving different moments in each song. As RM turns thirty next year, I think it’s a great way to reminisce on the past twenty years of his life and it gives an almost bittersweet feel.

The majority of the tracks have a relatively slower rhythm & blues type feel, which I enjoy immensely. Almost each track features different artists (with the exception of “Change pt.2” and “Lonely”) ranging from singer Kim Sawol to rappers Tablo and Anderson .paak.

The title track of the album, “Wild Flower (with youjeen)” is a dramatic and emotional song. After listening to the album multiple times, I’ve decided that my personal favorites from the album would be the second track “Still Life (with Anderson .paak), and Change pt.2. Overall, I would definitely recommend this album to anybody in general but specifically those who are fans of RnB style music.

