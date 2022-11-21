Review: Skip Sia’s holiday album and stick with Michael Bublé [MUSE]

As a fan of classic (and even more current) holiday music, I believe Sia’s pop-album “Everyday is Christmas” to possibly be one of the worst albums for the holiday season. Her attempt to make a holiday album by replacing words like “lover” with “snowman” is a poor attempt to guise the fact that she’s simply not a holiday singer.

Although the album was created in 2017, my initial introduction to this album came through the speakers at Target just this year. For weeks, Sia’s “Puppies Are Forever” blared as I folded clothes and desperately tried to get the song out of my head. A couple days later, I listened to the full album to judge whether the rest of the songs were tolerable. My opinion? I wish I hadn’t.

In general, Sia’s music has never appealed to me. Lyrics to many of her songs are poorly enunciated, horribly repetitive and provide little depth, and this album appears to be no different.

The first two songs in the album can only be referred to as fluff: catchy, but after a few weeks will lose appeal. The concept of a chorus is lost in these songs as the repetition in the songs makes the first 6 minutes into a refrain.

In the third track (“Snowman”), the album starts to look up a bit. This catchy song gained popularity on Tiktok a while ago, and perhaps that’s why I find this track to be more bearable. The fourth track is not entirely unbearable either (and possibly even good). Its tune lacks the obnoxious up-tune beat which accompanies the other songs in the track, making it my favorite song in the album.

However, I regret to inform you that the rest of the album slowly sleds downhill.

The fifth track refuses to start any lyric without “Ho Ho Ho.” The sixth track relies on the word “puppies” too much— which is quite sad considering the song could dive deeper to talk about why animals make for poor gifts instead of repeatedly stating “puppies are forever, not just for Christmas.” In the seventh track, the use of holiday terms seems to ill fit the message she is trying to portray. Sia’s use of words like “santa” “workshop” and “elves” is excessive and it is clear that Sia is ill-fit to write holiday songs which will stick.

At this point, the album seems to lose hope and the next 6 songs continue to drag on with talk of christmas lights and mistletoe.

My advice? Skip Sia’s album this year and turn up Michael Bublé’s holiday album.

