New year, same me

Club Spotlight: FIDM Sewing Club/Sew Unique Sanjana Jain, club president, full-year tuition to the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising recipient and senior Why was this club started? When I went to Nationals for Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Leadership Conference (FCCLA), FIDM was…

Administration conducts teacher observations, prepares to attend large-school consortium meeting As the school transitions back from fall break, Principal Tim Phares said he will continue to conduct classroom observations for new teachers. “I observe every teacher that is brand new to our school and spend time with them in their…

Performers discuss difficulties of competitive environments, nervousness Alyssa Fuhrman, Ambassadors member and senior, said individual competitions can cause nerves for her because of a variety of factors. She is in show choir and she said she has the opportunity to compete with a group a lot, but…

Review: Is "The Secret History" a modern classic? [MUSE] As I stroll through the local Barnes and Noble, which is conveniently five minutes from my house, I am on the hunt for the perfect autumn book. I pick up many different books, all seeming too similar. I become disheartened,…

CCPL opens with new changes after one year CCPL opens with new changes after one year With Carmel Clay Public Library’s (CCPL) new opening, Jamie Beckman, teen services department manager, provided a rundown of the changes that CCPL underwent. These included the addition of 18,000 square feet which…