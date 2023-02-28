Greyhound Connections prepares for exams

Junior students in Greyhound Connections have received help to prepare for the SAT happening on Mar. 1. President Ryan Roop, senior, said the rest of Greyhound Connections are doing everything they can to help students prepare for the AP exams happening in early May. Sponsor Joe Stuelpe discussed via email on how stress is affecting new students.

“We are gonna have the SAT next week, but a good thing is that their previous schools have already prepared them for it, so all we have to do is keep supporting them,” said Roop. “For AP exams, transfer students who joined after winter break needed to have taken the same AP class in their previous school. But there might be a difference in what they are learning so we help with that.”

Stuelpe discussed how stress is affecting students. He stated that new students might not know some information from the previous semester which can cause stress when the teacher is talking about stuff from last semester. Stuelpe said that he and the presidents are constantly arranging meetings between students and teachers in order to overcome this. Sometimes they might even go to the counselor to change a course if they are really far behind. By Huron Yu