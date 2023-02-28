Men’s Varsity Basketball to play Westfield in Sectional Feb. 28.

Addison Joyce
February 28, 2023
The men’s varsity basketball team will play Westfield at home on Feb. 28. It is the first Sectional of the season. The team’s record is 15-7, while Westfield’s is 15-8. Historically, Carmel is the favored team. The team played Westfield last on Jan. 7 and won 49-38.
Sam Orme, senior and varsity basketball player said the team was working hard to prepare for the game and the state tournament. He said there was a difference between home and visiting games for the team and that they will benefit from being at home this game.
“Home games are a better environment in general with the student section and more of the community coming out to support compared to being the ‘bad guys’ at away games,” he said.
Although the team was victorious against Westfield last time they played them, Orme said there are still improvements to be made going forward into the state tournament.
“To make a run in the tournament we need to improve our rebounding, overall defense, and being ready to go from the jump ball,” he said.
The varsity match will start at 9 p.m. on Feb. 28 at Eric Clark Activity Center. See the full men’s basketball schedule here. https://gocarmelgreyhounds.com/teams/3420460/boys/basketball/varsity/schedule
