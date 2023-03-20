Carmel show choirs to hold concert on March 25

The “Evening of Show Choirs” performance will take place on March 25 at 7 p.m. in the Dale E. Graham Auditorium. According to Head of Choirs Katherine Kouns, Accents, Ambassadors, New Addition and Allegro will be performing.

Kouns said, “I think it will be a great show; everyone has worked hard this season.”

This performance will be the last one of the season for all Carmel show choirs.

Mackenzi ‘Kenzi’ Nix, Accents member and senior, said she is excited for this concert but sad for the season to end.

“It was a great competition season and I’m so sad it’s over, but we still have ‘Evening of Show Choirs’ next weekend which will be so fun,” she said.

Tickets are available for purchase here.