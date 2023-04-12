CHS students, staff share their favorite conspiracy theories

Involved students weigh in on impact of minority teachers February is Ethnic Equality Month. With this month as a backdrop, sophomore Savneet Dulay said having a diverse teaching staff is important. “I don’t think that there is a huge difference overall if a white teacher is teaching versus a…

Students connect musical genres to their own identity, personalities Junior Caleb Kim loads his barbell with heavy plates. As he prepares himself for the bench press, he takes a sip of water before putting both of his AirPods in his ear. Turning up the volume on his phone, his…

Humans of CHS: National Love your Pet Day Junior Kate Belanger I have a dog named Peppermint, and my favorite memory of her is when we got her because I got her on Christmas which is why her name is Peppermint. It was a surprise so it was…

Student, parent, oncology social worker share experiences with cancer “I have cancer” are three words senior Tara Corra never expected to hear from her mother. Tara said the first sign of cancer appeared when she was at her grandfather’s home. She said, “My mom was laying down, and I…

Club Spotlight: Black Student Alliance James Ziegler, Black Student Alliance (BSA) sponsor When and where are club meetings? We meet every other Thursday after school from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. or so. We either meet in Room E219 or sometimes in the multimedia lab in…