Review: Few biopics succeed, but “Better Man” does [MUSE]

“Better Man” is a tough sell. A musical biopic centered on an artist largely forgotten by the public isn’t exactly what audiences clamored for–especially when the subject of the film is an anthropomorphized monkey.

The first time I encountered the trailer for “Better Man,” I was bewildered, to say the least. “Who is Robbie Williams?,” I thought–a question most Americans have also regretfully asked in recent months–and, “Why is he portrayed as a CGI monkey?” Nonetheless, I was curious about what this movie had in store and bought a ticket. Those two hours in the theater far surpassed my expectations.

“Better Man” chronicles the career of Robbie Williams, best known for his start in the British boy band Take That. The movie navigates his life, from his childhood memories of singing Sinatra with his father, to the pitfalls of his solo career. In a seemingly straightforward narrative, “Better Man” is all but simple, turning into an absolute whirlwind, as viewers are thrown into a non-stop exploration of Williams’s rise to fame, as well as his struggles with insecurity, addiction and depression. Where most biopics paint a fully idyllic picture of an artist’s life, “Better Man” is committed to also sharing the ugliest moments in Williams’s career, ones that make viewers truly revel in the embarrassment of some of his choices.

As film critic Roger Ebert once said, “It’s not what a movie is about, it’s how it is about it.” In other words, the subject of a film is less important than the manner it is told in. In the case of “Better Man,” a formulaic, and often self-indulged success story is captured in a wildly entertaining approach. Director Michael Gracey, who previously brought spectacle to the screen in “The Greatest Showman,” knows a thing or two about crafting moving narratives and awe-inspiring musical numbers. Biopics have faced scrutiny in recent years for unoriginal and sensationalized storytelling, or most commonly, face success solely for an accurate, awards-worthy performance of a famous figure. “Better Man” dispels that trend with an honest depiction of Williams’s life, and his portrayal being a, well, monkey.

“Better Man” is strongest during its musical sequences. Some, like the concept of the film, are absurd. After leaving Take That, “Come Undone” sees Williams recklessly drive into oncoming traffic before hurling into a lake, drowning while paparazzi and fans surround him. Later in the film, Williams brutally fights off past versions of himself (including him as a slightly-adorable young monkey) at his concert in Knebworth during “Let Me Entertain You.” Most notably, “Rock DJ” features a stunning one-shot sequence, accompanied by outstanding choreography, as Williams and his band dance around a crowded Regent Street. These scenes, although chaotic and at times confusing, are inspired pieces of visual storytelling. On another note, “She’s the One” is a breathtaking number, as Williams twirls All Saints member Nicole Appleton (Raechelle Banno) on a magically lit yacht.

To address the elephant (or monkey) in the room, the fact that a monkey is singing and dancing while surrounded by humans is practically lost on you by the first 10 minutes. And if it’s not, it still makes the film all the more captivating. Portraying Williams as a monkey served as an extended visual metaphor reflecting feelings of being “less evolved” and the idea that “fame makes monkeys of us all.” Or maybe Williams just thought his spirit animal was a monkey. Whatever the intent of it was, the choice to make Williams a monkey works remarkably well. Naturally, we are more empathetic towards animals, and the same effect is shown here with an anthropomorphic character. Strangely, the CG doesn’t take away from the real emotional beats of this film. Andy Serkis previously demonstrated the potential of performance capture technology in “Planet of the Apes,” proving that digital characters could evoke genuine emotion. The same goes here; Jono Davies as Robbie Williams is able to deliver a nuanced performance despite the lack of humanity he appears to have. Although this is the unique selling point of the film, it may be the key reason audiences are drawn away from seeing it.

Putting the monkey business aside, there’s surprisingly emotional groundwork here. As Williams strives to reach immeasurable fame and recognition, he consequently destroys his closest relationships with his friends, family and lovers. However, by the end, Williams is able to overcome his struggles with self-doubt, alcoholism and substance abuse. “Better Man” is able to balance satire and emotion effectively, allowing audiences to both revel in the chaos of its outlandish premise, while connecting with the more sincere moments that anchor the story.

I will continue to rant to everyone about how “Better Man” is the most enjoyable experience I’ve had in a theater as of recently, as they roll their eyes at me and tell me I’m insane. Part of the fun of going to see movies is approaching them with an open-mindedness, even when the concept is entirely unfamiliar and a little ridiculous. I may not have known who Robbie Williams was when I entered my showing of “Better Man,” but days later, I’m still listening to “Rock DJ.”

