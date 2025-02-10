Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Acts of Service

I’ve always thought there was something beautiful about going out of your way and out of your routine to help another person. Maybe it’s just because I’m the oldest daughter and tend to take an organizer role in my friend groups, but whenever someone helps me, I feel the most appreciated and valued. Knowing someone is going out of their way to support me is a wonderful feeling and is, in my humble opinion, the best expression of love.

I try to show this love in many different ways: holding open doors, offering to help a friend with homework, grabbing someone a snack, etc. The actual action doesn’t really matter; the thought behind said action does.

The other night, I had a ton of homework. Many pages of reading for AP European History, a math packet, two Spanish assignments, reading several chapters of Frankenstein, and studying for a chemistry quiz. On the car ride home from a club meeting, I griped about my homework to my dad and how I would be babysitting the next night so I couldn’t get it done then and so on and so forth. I got home and immediately started on my homework, opening the textbooks and preparing for a long night.

When I got up to get a glass of water, I saw my dad, leaning over the kitchen counter with jars of peanut butter and strawberry jelly to either side of him. He picked up a piece of bread and started making three sandwiches.

“Um, what are you doing?” I asked.

Part of my chores list each night is to make sandwiches for my siblings to pack in their lunches. I always do this, but there my dad was, taking one thing off of my to-do list.

It wasn’t some grand heroic gesture but it meant a lot to me. Acts of service are a reminder someone cares about you and wants to make your day, week, or month a little easier. Something as small as holding open a door or making a sandwich can impact someone’s day. Isn’t that beautiful?

