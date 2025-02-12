Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Words of Affirmation

There’s something so profound about the power of a couple positive words. Receiving a compliment or even just a few encouraging words from a friend is always something that will be the highlight of my day. It’s those simple everyday kindnesses that can completely define the relationships in your life. When someone congratulates me for how hard I’ve been working or a classmate compliments me on my new jacket, it tells me one important thing: they care. It means they pay attention to the little things, and to me, that’s one of the most meaningful gestures a person can show for another person.

As someone who’s never been too comfortable with physical contact, my go-to is always to express my affection for someone through words. When I think about the people I love the most, there are about a million different things I wish I could tell them, things like “I appreciate everything you do for me” or “you’re one of the best people I know.” I know firsthand how much something like that can mean. Even from people you don’t know well, a genuine compliment can lift your mood so when it’s coming from your closest friend or your favorite sibling, it means the entire world.

It is an unfortunate fact that as a society, we often gloss over chances at meaningful conversation. We shorten phrases to save time and send quick messages through our phones. Yet it’s undeniable that strong relationships are most often built on foundations of solid, healthy communication. And it’s not that you have to write an entire essay expressing your love for a person (unless you want to) because heart-to-hearts don’t have to be long to be meaningful. Even just a couple of encouraging words can build confidence, deepen trust and create a sure sense of safety between you and someone else. It’s those little compliments and everyday chats people often look past that contribute the most to a loving relationship. You just have to be genuine.

While there are certainly other ways to express your love for someone you care about, there are times when all a person needs to hear is that they’re valued and supported. And sometimes, just a few words can make a whole world of difference.

The views in this column do not necessarily reflect the views of the HiLite staff. Reach Catherine Guo at [email protected].