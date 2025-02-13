Opposing Columns: Love Languages: Quality Time

When thinking about someone you love, the first thing that pops up in your head often is your favorite memory you have of them. Either it would be the time you shared a side eye together when someone said something absurd or the time when you couldn’t look at each other in a serious moment because you know you would burst out laughing. It is those moments, small but meaningful, when you spend time with them which help strengthen your relationship. Those moments where you take time to truly see and understand each other better.

Spending time with someone allows you to see their quirks, personality, pet peeves and emotions up close. It shows you care enough to be present, without any distractions. In a world where people are constantly occupied with their own busy schedules, undivided attention is one of the most valuable gifts you can give. It reinstates the importance of the relationship to the other person.

It doesn’t even matter how we spend it, we can be doing the most simple thing like working on homework in silence or the most random thing like going through the carwash on a tuesday. It is just the presence of the other person that makes that time the most enjoyable moments.

For me, quality time is the best love language. While I do appreciate other forms of love, like when my parents go out of their way and check up on me when I am up till 2 a.m. doing homework, a classmate complimenting my hair in the hallway, my best friend gifting me a The Office “World’s Best Boss” mug because they remember how much I love the sitcom, or when my friend holds my hand when I am going through a emotional crash out, the one thing I would always remember the most is how they were just there at the time.

Spending time together is what makes other love languages possible. When you are together you may express love through kind words, acts of service, or physical affection. However, without spending time together, these other languages can feel empty and have little to no meaning. A gift means more when it’s given by someone who truly knows you. A compliment contemplates better when they come from a person who has taken the time to understand you.

All in all, it is those tiny points in time that you genuinely enjoyed with them that matter the most when it comes to love.

The views in this column do not necessarily reflect the views of the HiLite staff. Reach Avani Gupta at [email protected].