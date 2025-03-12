Minute News: February 2025

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Eileen Roh

Transcript:

Here’s February 2025 in under one minute.

Nationally, the 67th Grammy Awards took place on February 2nd. Beyoncé made history by winning Album of the Year with ‘Cowboy Carter’, while Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ won both Record and Song of the Year. Chappell Roan was named Best New Artist.

Later in the month, on February 14th, Valentine’s Day spending reached a record high, with Americans spending an estimated $27.5 billion on holiday shopping.

At Carmel High School, the boys’ and girls’ swim teams competed in the IHSAA State Championships. Carmel girls swimming won its 39th consecutive state title, extending their national record Saturday at IU Indy Natatorium. Additionally, CHS hosted its annual Dance Marathon, raising money for Riley Children’s Hospital through student-led activities.

Thank you for listening.