What happened to theater etiquette? [opinion]

I love going to the cinema. Visiting the theater is apart of many fond memories of mine: Seeing “Star Wars” opening weekend when I was seven, witnessing “Interstellar” for the first time in IMAX with my brother, and the several weekend trips with my friends to see new movies, sometimes catching up to three showings a day. For me, there’s nowhere else I would rather experience a film than in a crowded theater–surrounded by strangers, sharing a collective laugh or holding our breath in silence.

Despite the overwhelming positive experiences I have had, I’ve noticed a new trend in recent years: in my showing of “Mickey 17,” the woman next to me pulled out her phone and began playing Block Blast less than 15 minutes into the film; while watching “Anora,” a group of kids in the back of the theater spent the first 45 minutes of the film throwing their concession stand purchases on the floor before boisterously leaving the auditorium early; during an anniversary rerelease of “Coraline,” people on my right were watching TikTok, as if magnificent stop-motion couldn’t compete with a 15-second video of someone dancing, while others were yelling out every one of the film’s iconic lines.

However, these instances pale in comparison to the offenses made by the attendees of the recent “Minecraft Movie.” Moviegoers now believe it’s okay to throw popcorn, yell, and make a mess at showings of a highly anticipated film. Videos on social media document the events, as theaters erupt into applause and cheers over lines like “Chicken Jockey” or “Flint and Steel.” Accompanied by this acclamation are young guests throwing popcorn buckets, fountain drinks, and confetti or in more severe cases, body-slamming employees, purposely vomiting on the floor, or even bringing a live chicken to the theater. As I’ve mentioned, I’m all for audience enjoyment and expression, but at a certain point, this behavior becomes blatant disregard for theater workers workers. I have not seen the “Minecraft Movie,” but nonetheless, I don’t think this is the movie deserving of this kind of ovation.

As theaters post disclaimers at the concession stand, give PSAs before showings of the film, or share their distaste for the aftermath of these showings on social media, director of the “Minecraft Movie,” Jared Hess, has come out and endorsed these videos. “It’s funny because I think it’s just literally cheering and throwing popcorn, which is so funny to me that cops are getting called for popcorn,” Hess said. “Yeah, it’s hilarious. I’ve seen so many funny videos. It’s great, especially when people are climbing on their friends’ shoulders and standing up and cheering for those moments. It’s like this crazy anticipation. But, man, I’m just glad people are making memories with their friends and families.” Clearly, Hess hasn’t been to a movie theater in a while and felt how distractions like this can ruin a movie experience, and he saves little sympathy for the employees who have to clean up messes like these. What Hess also fails to realize is that the “Minecraft Movie” isn’t one that elicits this sort of reaction–what these videos include is merely ironic humor, not genuine gratification, with these demonstrations staged only for TikTok fame.

With increasingly less moviegoers attending cinemas every other month, down from 40% to 25% since pre-pandemic days, it’s difficult to dissuade people from visiting theaters. But as the biggest advocate for seeing movies in theaters, I understand that there are situations where watching a film at home may be better. For those looking to be apart of this “Minecraft Movie” madness, wait until the movie is released on streaming. Then, throw around all the popcorn you’d like.

The views in this column do not necessarily reflect the views of the HiLite staff. Reach Keira Kress at [email protected].