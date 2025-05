The views in this graphic perspective do not necessarily reflect the views of the HiLite staff. Reach Allison Washburn and Laasya Avula at [email protected] and [email protected]

Q&A with juniors Derek Yang and Brandon Li on SAT practice app

Junior Derek Yang What motivated you to create your SAT practice algorithm? The original idea was somewhat based off when we were trying to practice (for the SAT). On Bluebook you have to go through the entire three, four hour…