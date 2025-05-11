Q&A with Will Spence on Longest Day fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Awareness

What kind of event did you organize for The Longest Day, and how did you come up with the idea?

We hosted fundraisers that included vehicle detailing, community restaurant nights and a variety of events dedicated to Alzheimer’s education. The idea came from wanting to combine our strengths, entrepreneurship, communication and creativity, to make learning about Alzheimer’s both impactful and engaging.

What was the goal of your event, both in terms of fundraising and awareness?

Our goal was to raise significant funds for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America while making Alzheimer’s awareness more accessible to our community. We wanted attendees to walk away informed, inspired and empowered to take action.

How are you getting the word out and encouraging people to attend or donate?

We used a mix of social media campaigns, school and community announcements, partnerships with local businesses, and word-of-mouth. Our team also created compelling visuals and stories to connect with people emotionally.

What kind of planning and preparation went into making the event happen?

We spent months coordinating logistics, developing partnerships, training volunteers and creating our branding. Everything was carefully mapped out to ensure a smooth, meaningful event.

Who has helped you throughout the process?

Our core team, Wells, Caiden and I, led the project, but we had help from volunteers, family, and local sponsors. The teamwork was incredible; each of us brought different strengths to the table, and our shared passion kept everything moving.

Why did you choose to support The Longest Day specifically?

Alzheimer’s touches so many lives, yet it’s often overlooked in youth-led fundraising. The Longest Day felt like a perfect fit, symbolizing resilience and the daily fight caregivers and patients face, so we wanted to match that spirit with action.

How do you hope the event will impact those who attend or hear about it?

We hope it brings Alzheimer’s out of the shadows and into everyday conversation. Whether someone donates, volunteers, or simply leaves more informed, we want them to feel they’re part of something bigger than themselves.

What challenges did you face in the process, and how did you overcome them?

Coordinating schedules and balancing school with planning was tough. But constant communication, a shared vision and community support helped us adapt and push through.

What has the response been so far?

The response has been amazing. We’ve seen donations from people of all ages, and many shared personal stories about how Alzheimer’s has touched their lives. That connection has fueled even more support than we imagined.

How are you measuring the success of your fundraising efforts, and how will you continue to raise awareness?

We’re measuring success through funds raised, social media reach, and personal impact–how many people learned something new or shared their story.