Q&A with Will Spence on Longest Day fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Awareness

Your source for CHS news

Faith-based schools a big draw for an increasing number of students
Energy drink consumption remains constant amongst students
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Megan Xia & Abigail Lee
Stereotypes faced by twins shape expectations, identity
Life through a lens: Students consider capturing memories with digital cameras
Bank on It
Zombie Watch
Cyber Crisis
Dr. Seuss Day Interactive JAM
The Fathers of Innovation
Graphic Perspective: Fall vs. spring ACEs
Staff Editorial: The current prom date needs to change
Opposing Column: Digital exams are more beneficial for students
Opposing Column: Paper exams are more beneficial for students
Staff Editorial: This school should rethink its anti-vaping measures
History teacher William Ellery helps a student revise an exam. Ellery said working with students is the fulfilling part of teaching.
CCS school board presents service awards
Content gatherer and sophomore Avika Rajmane looks over a spread during SSRT on May 1. Rajmane said, “Even though the yearbook is done. We are putting the final touches on the spring supplement.”
Pinnacle staff closes out production cycle with end of year party
Science Olympiad participants compete in an engineering event at the Regional competition on Feb. 22 hosted by Butler University. Participants said their events were going well.
Science Olympiad team prepares to compete at Nationals on May 23-24
Aneesha Singh (left), TASSEL co-president and senior, and Christopher Tichindelean (right), TASSEL co-president and senior, lead a TASSEL meeting. Singh said, "We hope to provide more vocational opportunities for (our students) in the future. Learning English in addition to their native language Khmer can open a lot of doors in receiving higher education. "
Club Spotlight: TASSEL
Senior Toby Quinn continues to make revisions to his latest creative writing piece. Quinn said, “I’m glad there are events where like-minded people can discuss our passions. I hope one day I can inspire readers and aspiring writers too.”
Indy Author Event to take place on April 26, hopes to create new connections
Teen Services Librarian Zach Reynolds works at Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL) and shelves books at the local library on March 26, 2025. Reynolds has an education of a Master of Library & Information Science - MLIS, Children and Youth Library Services from Indiana University Indianapolis. This master's has allowed Reynolds to work as a Carmel Clay schools Library Media Center Assistant as well as a CCPL Teen Librarian.
Students benefit from evolving role of libraries as community centers
Sophomore Isabella Duffy talks into her microphone and practices her script on April 21. Duffy said she tries to remain objective when reporting the news but can sometimes let her opinions influence her reporting.
Journalism’s fine line: objectivity vs. perspective
Best Buddies president Cora Lammers strikes a pose with her buddy Alyson Barnett on Sep. 26, 2024. Barnett and Lammers participated in the Best Buddies match party. Lammers said the match party allows all one-on-one matches to meet and hang out with each other.
Autism Awareness Month plays crucial role in reducing stigma, promoting inclusivity
In light of detainment of Mahmoud Khalil, CHS student activists, teachers fear for their safety, the future of free speech
Junior Ivy Wei waters plants in the greenhouse on March 27, 2025. “I think my favorite part of (Gardening Together) is getting to plan and do things with nature at school,” Wei said.
Students, teacher discuss impacts of gardening on students in light of National Gardening Month
Going Pro After High School: Risk or Reward?
Senior Amanda Ailes signs with the Huntington Foresters volleyball team on Feb 22. Ailes said one of the ways she’s been continuing with her commitment to Huntington is by communicating with her future coach and attending the games of her future team. (Photo: Submitted)
Student Athletes, College Counselor evaluate differences in paths of athletic collegiate commitments
Senior Sophie Mock gives her team a pep talk before the varsity Lacrosse game starts on April 17. (Submitted Photo: Sophie Mock)
CHS students navigate recruitment gap in sports
Kaitlyn Oshimura competes at the New Balance track and field nationals in Boston on March 13. Oshimura said she hopes to qualify for the event again next year. (Submitted: Kaitlyn Oshimura)
Athlete Spotlight: Junior Kaitlyn Oshimura on competing at New Balance Track and Field Nationals
Red Bull has a winner, and it’s Max Verstappen
Banned Books Club founders, media specialist discuss importance of reading banned books
Jazz a La Mode Photo Gallery
We need to discuss the dangers of toxic masculinity on the Internet (opinion)
What happened to theater etiquette? [opinion]
Beginning and Intermediate Dance students practice dance team skills during class on March 27. Junior Jenna Jarboe said, “My dance class is my B1 (class) so I start my day with it. It’s like a warm-up to being at school, and it just feels like a class that I’m not stressed about."
Dance classes offer more than just an opportunity to move
Q&A with Will Spence on Longest Day fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Awareness
Q&A with sophomore Atharva Sahu on National Alliance for Mental Illness 5K
Humans of CHS: USC Speak Your Mind Ice Bucket Challenge
Juniors Anya Stephenson and Maggie Miller smile for a selfie. Stephenson and Miller created Patchwork Promise, an initiative to donate upcycled tote bags.
Q&A with juniors Anya Stephenson and Maggie Miller on Patchwork Promise
Statpad, the SAT practice site, is available both as an app and as a website. “We’re working to get it unblocked (on Chromebooks),” Junior Derek Yang said.
Q&A with juniors Derek Yang and Brandon Li on SAT practice app
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: USC Speak Your Mind Ice Bucket Challenge
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite April Fool's Day memory?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Month In Review: April 2025
Month In Review: March 2025
Litebox Special Feature: Mr. Carmel 2025
Ambassador members perform their show, 'Road to El Dorado', at the dress rehearsal for 'An Evening of Show Choir' on Mar. 3. The show will take place Mar. 6.
Evening of Show Choir Photo Gallery
Month In Review: February 2025
Wordle: May 7
Wordle: May 2
Connections: May 1
Word Search: April 30
Mini Crossword: April 29
Connections: May 1
Connections: April 16
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 2
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: March 27
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Mini Crossword: April 29
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 6
Wordle: May 7
Wordle: May 2
Wordle: April 23
Wordle: April 22
Wordle: April 2
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 18
Word Search: April 3
Word Search: March 18
Word Search: March 7
Quiz: What Snapple tea are you?
Review: A return to mediocrity: “Back in Action” is a clumsy attempt at spy comedy [MUSE]
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: "Dog Man" is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: "Ne Zha 2": The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Q&A with Will Spence on Longest Day fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Awareness

Laasya Avula and Drithi Raipet
May 11, 2025

What kind of event did you organize for The Longest Day, and how did you come up with the idea?

We hosted fundraisers that included vehicle detailing, community restaurant nights and a variety of events dedicated to Alzheimer’s education. The idea came from wanting to combine our strengths, entrepreneurship, communication and creativity, to make learning about Alzheimer’s both impactful and engaging.

What was the goal of your event, both in terms of fundraising and awareness?

Our goal was to raise significant funds for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America while making Alzheimer’s awareness more accessible to our community. We wanted attendees to walk away informed, inspired and empowered to take action.

How are you getting the word out and encouraging people to attend or donate?

We used a mix of social media campaigns, school and community announcements, partnerships with local businesses, and word-of-mouth. Our team also created compelling visuals and stories to connect with people emotionally.

What kind of planning and preparation went into making the event happen?

We spent months coordinating logistics, developing partnerships, training volunteers and creating our branding. Everything was carefully mapped out to ensure a smooth, meaningful event.

Who has helped you throughout the process?

Our core team, Wells, Caiden and I, led the project, but we had help from volunteers, family, and local sponsors. The teamwork was incredible; each of us brought different strengths to the table, and our shared passion kept everything moving.

(From left to right) Will Spence, Wells Wright and Caiden O’Connell pose for FOX59 cameramen. The group appeared on the newscast on April 2. (Submitted Photo: Will Spence)

Why did you choose to support The Longest Day specifically?

Alzheimer’s touches so many lives, yet it’s often overlooked in youth-led fundraising. The Longest Day felt like a perfect fit, symbolizing resilience and the daily fight caregivers and patients face, so we wanted to match that spirit with action.

How do you hope the event will impact those who attend or hear about it?

We hope it brings Alzheimer’s out of the shadows and into everyday conversation. Whether someone donates, volunteers, or simply leaves more informed, we want them to feel they’re part of something bigger than themselves.

What challenges did you face in the process, and how did you overcome them?

Coordinating schedules and balancing school with planning was tough. But constant communication, a shared vision and community support helped us adapt and push through.

What has the response been so far? 

The response has been amazing. We’ve seen donations from people of all ages, and many shared personal stories about how Alzheimer’s has touched their lives. That connection has fueled even more support than we imagined.

How are you measuring the success of your fundraising efforts, and how will you continue to raise awareness?

We’re measuring success through funds raised, social media reach, and personal impact–how many people learned something new or shared their story.

