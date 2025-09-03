Administration focuses on efficiency and new initiatives

Principal Tim Phares stands after a meeting. Phares said new initiatives like Minga are focused on safety, efficiency and keeping students in the classroom.

According to Principal Tim Phares, the start of the semester has been focused on new initiatives and smoother systems for students and staff. One of the biggest changes has been the introduction of electronic passes through Minga.

“For us, it’s really about safety and accountability,” Phares said. “The number one place students should be during a school day is in the classroom and Minga helps us know where students are supposed to be. We believe it’s going to allow students to be in the classroom more and make things more efficient.”

Along with the new pass system, administration has also made adjustments to ease traffic at exits. This year, students are able to use Door 21 in addition to Doors 4 and 13, which Phares said has already alleviated congestion.

However, senior Ismail Kheiri said new policies on students’ whereabouts are excessive.

“Quite honestly, I find the initiative to be a bit unnecessary,” Kheiri said. “I think some of the rules implemented like you can’t use the bathroom in the last 20 minutes of class and there can only be two bathroom breaks a day feel excessive.”

Beyond logistics, the school’s broader focus remains on providing opportunities for students. Phares said CHS is looking towards programming for next year, such as opening new courses and coordinating new construction and automotive area to accommodate the growing student body.