Q&A with Saanvi Yarrapotu on the ALA Girls senators

  • 2025 NSPA Pacemaker Winner
  • 2025 CSPA Gold Crown
  • 6th Consecutive IHSPA Hoosier Star Award
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Faith-based schools a big draw for an increasing number of students
Faith-based schools a big draw for an increasing number of students
Energy drink consumption remains constant amongst students
Energy drink consumption remains constant amongst students
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Megan Xia & Abigail Lee
Stereotypes faced by twins shape expectations, identity
Life through a lens: Students consider capturing memories with digital cameras
Life through a lens: Students consider capturing memories with digital cameras
Toy Story
Toy Story
Game On! Interactive JAM
Game On! Interactive JAM
Hatching Plans Interactive JAM
Hatching Plans Interactive JAM
Indy 500
Indy 500
Bank on It
Bank on It
Staff Editorial: MINGA, while a noble effort made by school administration, is ultimately ineffective
Staff Editorial: MINGA, while a noble effort made by school administration, is ultimately ineffective
Stop calling selfishness self-care
Stop calling selfishness self-care
Opposing Column: New district start date improves the quality of summer for students
Opposing Column: New district start date improves the quality of summer for students
Opposing Column: The current start date already serves students, does not need to be changed
Opposing Column: The current start date already serves students, does not need to be changed
A culture of performative commercial interests
A culture of performative commercial interests
Kristina Wheeler, at (the) large seat of the school board emphasizes the importance of prioritizing the needs of all members of our community during the Sept. 8 school board meeting.
School board addressed concerns about the Bus Drivers Association’s bargaining rights, student academic performance
Amelia Riegel, violin player and sophomore, reviews the sheet music for the upcoming concert after school with a friend. The orchestras practiced various techniques required for the concert. “(I’m working on) everything.” Riegel said, “especially intonation and bow usage and dynamics.”
Orchestra to prepare for upcoming concert
SROs Blake Lytle and Ashley Williams monitor the commons during the day on Sept. 16. Lytle said he is looking forward to meeting new students this year.
SROs, students discuss dangers of traffic, eBikes
Best Buddies members pose for a photo at the annual Match Party on Sept. 12. “We’re really looking forward to these opportunities for students to connect, celebrate and have fun together,” Evans said.
Best Buddies nears pickleball event
Co-presidents Angela Li (left) and Aidan Shen (right) are presenting at Artist’s Association’s first callout meeting on Sept. 26. Li and Shen were introducing themselves and the club and giving important announcements. Shen said the first meeting had a better turnout than they had initially expected.
Artist’s Association to sell tote bags and caricatures at Homecoming booth on Sept. 26
Freshman dancer Riddhi Dangle dances to a technical piece called a bol on Aug. 24. Technical pieces for Kathak include bols, ladis, tehais, baants, and tukras. “These pieces are useful to a Kathak dancer's repertoire because they include different rhythmic permutations of chakkars (spins), tatkaar (footwork), and angles,” Dangle said.
Performing traditional dance strengthens students’ ties to culture
Junior Grant Mu teaches senior Alan Lai about the English material on the SAT on Sept. 4. Mu started studying for the SAT during the summer and felt nervous about how the adaptive format of the online test might affect his performance.
High schoolers struggle with the new Digital SAT
Senior Ella Fry and fellow travelers listen to a presentation by a Spanish public official. Fry said, "While I learned a lot in Spanish class that set me up for the program, the overall improvement I had in Spain was incredible." (Submitted: Ella Fry)
Bilingual students, teacher reflect on the value of language immersion, a summer abroad
Dr. Cathy Gorn, Executive Director of National History Day (NHD), delivers remarks at the opening ceremony of the NHD national contest on June 8 at the University of Maryland, College Park. Gorn joined NHD 43 years ago, and under her leadership, it grew significantly, receiving the National Humanities Medal from Barack Obama in 2011. “There has been an attack on history education over several years and on history itself. There have been attempts to whitewash history, to avoid talking about the complete story because of the fear of upsetting people if you talk about the difficulties of our past. But you have to look at everything,” Gorn said. (Submitted Photo: National History Day)
Students, educators reaffirm the importance of history education as its future hangs in the balance
Japan-America Society of Indiana (JASI) members play traditional taiko drums at the Cherry Blossom Festival on May 4. There were many different Japanese performances at the festival including samurai cosplays and traditional dances.
Japanese cherry blossom festival creates appreciation for Japanese-American culture
Rajeev Ram celebrates after winning the Cincinnati Open men’s doubles final on Aug. 17. The victory added the 32nd Association of Tennis Professionals title to his accomplished doubles career. Ram said he feels proud to be able to represent CHS and leave a legacy at our school. (Submitted: Rajeev Ram)
Rajeev Ram’s influence resonates across players and coaches
Gavin Franklin, offensive line and sophomore, clashes with opposing Columbus North player. The offensive line helped lead Carmel to a 49 point victory.
Photo Essay: Carmel faces Columbus North on Sept. 19
Senior Yi Zheng competes in the Men 400 meter Medley event on Aug.23, while wearing the USA black swim cap, during the Junior World Championships. Zheng said that his favorite memory from his time at the Junior World Swimming Championship was when he participated in the “Walk Out” and heard his teammates and supporters chanting his name. (Submitted: Yi Zheng)
Q&A with Yi Zheng over competing at the Junior Worlds Championship in Romania
Erica Lai trains indoors for inline speed skating. Lai said she wants to continue skating after high school. (Submitted: Erica Lai)
Athlete Spotlight: Erica Lai on speed skating
Senior Briggs Griffin, a Carmel varsity Lacrosse player circles up with the team before facing Hamilton Southeastern on May 2nd.
Photo Essay: Boys Varsity Lacrosse vs HSE
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Junior Harper Roan plays Sandra Templeton opposite senior Isaiah Henderson playing Edward Bloom. The show will run from May 15 to 17.
“Big Fish” Photo Gallery
Book-to-screen adaptations should enhance stories, not change them completely
Book-to-screen adaptations should enhance stories, not change them completely
Banned Books Club founders, media specialist discuss importance of reading banned books
Banned Books Club founders, media specialist discuss importance of reading banned books
Jazz a La Mode Photo Gallery
Jazz a La Mode Photo Gallery
Q&A with Saanvi Yarrapotu on the ALA Girls senators
Q&A with Saanvi Yarrapotu on the ALA Girls senators
Q&A Junior Marcus Primason on the Randy Siddon Best Photo Story Award
Q&A Junior Marcus Primason on the Randy Siddon Best Photo Story Award
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Q&A with Allison Shen on Empowher STEM
Q&A with Allison Shen on Empowher STEM
Humans of CHS: Football Themes (Cute or Cringey?)
Humans of CHS: Football Themes (Cute or Cringey?)
Q&A Junior Marcus Primason on the Randy Siddon Best Photo Story Award
Q&A Junior Marcus Primason on the Randy Siddon Best Photo Story Award
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Humans of CHS: Football Themes (Cute or Cringey?)
Humans of CHS: Football Themes (Cute or Cringey?)
Humans of CHS: USC Speak Your Mind Ice Bucket Challenge
Humans of CHS: USC Speak Your Mind Ice Bucket Challenge
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite April Fool's Day memory?
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite April Fool’s Day memory?
Summer In Review: 2025
Summer In Review: 2025
Month In Review: April 2025
Month In Review: April 2025
Month In Review: March 2025
Month In Review: March 2025
Litebox Special Feature: Mr. Carmel 2025
Litebox Special Feature: Mr. Carmel 2025
Ambassador members perform their show, 'Road to El Dorado', at the dress rehearsal for 'An Evening of Show Choir' on Mar. 3. The show will take place Mar. 6.
Evening of Show Choir Photo Gallery
Crossword: September 25
Crossword: September 25
Wordle: September 23
Wordle: September 23
Wordle: September 17
Wordle: September 17
Word Search: September 12
Word Search: September 12
Crossword: September 12
Crossword: September 12
Connections: May 1
Connections: May 1
Connections: April 16
Connections: April 16
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 2
Connections: April 2
Crossword: September 25
Crossword: September 25
Crossword: September 12
Crossword: September 12
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: March 27
Crossword: March 27
Mini Crossword: April 29
Mini Crossword: April 29
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 6
Mini Crossword: March 6
Wordle: September 23
Wordle: September 23
Wordle: September 17
Wordle: September 17
Wordle: September 12
Wordle: September 12
Wordle: September 11
Wordle: September 11
Wordle: September 8
Wordle: September 8
Word Search: September 12
Word Search: September 12
Word Search: September 11
Word Search: September 11
Word Search: September 9
Word Search: September 9
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 18
Word Search: April 18
Review: A return to mediocrity: “Back in Action” is a clumsy attempt at spy comedy [MUSE]
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: "Dog Man" is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: “Dog Man” is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: "Ne Zha 2": The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review: “Ne Zha 2”: The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie’s Carmel the new place to go?
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Categories:

Q&A with Saanvi Yarrapotu on the ALA Girls senators

Asini Jayarapu
September 25, 2025

How did you learn about this ALA Hoosier Girls State and why did you decide to apply?

(Farthest right) Saanvi Yarrapotu and friends pose for a group picture. The event took place in the summer of 2025 at Washington D.C. (Submitted Photo: Saanvi Yarrapotu)

First, a lot of AP United States History (APUSH) kids who went last year came in and talked about it with all the APUSH classrooms. I was on the fence of (applying) because I don’t really want to go into policy or governmentI kind of just applied for fun to see if I could even do it and social studies teacher Mrs. Allison Hargrove also convinced me too, because she was like, “People who don’t go into politics also do it for experience.” So, I signed up for fun almost. It was something I was just going to do over the summer. 

How did you become a senator for Indiana? 

Throughout the week we were at Hoosier State, they split us up into groups. Within our groups, we created state governments. We had cities, counties, and then we had a state, which was everybody. From each county, the counselors for the county basically picked, one or two people based off of who they thought were the most fit to go (to Girls Nation). Then those people had to write essays and a do preliminary interview. But for me, I was in the House of Representatives, which is one of the elected positions. One person was selected from the House of Representatives and one from the Senate, and so I was like one of the bonus people that got to get interviewed without submitting an essay. Then I got interviewed by a bunch of the board members. That’s how I became a senator. 

How did you prepare for Girls Nation?

After we were done with Hoosiers Girl State, we had 10 days (to prepare). Me and Audrey Kixmiller, a girl from Fishers (who was also a senator from Indiana) had to write and submit a bill. Me and my co-senator Audrey wrote a bill about making election day a paid federal holiday and we wrote all of the details and everything. Then we had to submit (the bill) to get it reviewed. Then, you go to Girls Nation with (senators from other states).

When and where was Girls Nation? 

Girls Nation was essentially in D.C. We were mostly in this huge building. It had a bunch of rooms. It was like a hotel. This was where most of our sessions were held because they had a community room and everything. We could spend about half of our day there running Senate meetings. The other half (of the day) we were exploring D.C., going to different places and talking to people or going to cemeteries or places that are relevant to American history.

Camryn Lazard

What was the community like at Girls Nation? 

I thought Girls Nation had a closer community compared to Girls State. In Girls State, you’re placed in a city with almost 20 other girls or so, but in Girl’s Nation, your community was 10 people, 12 if you were pushing it. By the end of the first day, you knew everyone’s name. Everyone was friends with each other. These are like, also the smartest, best people, essentially, out of the nation. Also, everyone had their own unique perspectives and it was really cool because everyone clicked, at least for our community. I developed quicker and stronger bonds with the people at Girls Nation because it was such a tighter community and everyone had to be with everybody all the time. So you had no choice but to like them, and then you essentially loved them after, like, two days, because it was so fun. 

What are some defining experiences you took away? 

I would say it’s how supportive people are of each other. Like, you could say something wrong, you could say something that people didn’t agree with, or you could say something that was, almost, different from everyone else, but they were still there, supporting you, no matter what. And it was really weird because I guess a lot of people don’t have that kind of community and it was weird to see that kind of community foster with people that you’ve only known for a week.  That was a really big thing I took away. But more on the policy side, I would say going to historical centers. It’s weird seeing stuff that you’ve only seen on TV or you’ve read about in real life. We also went to the Congress building one day to talk with our Indiana senators. It was really cool because everyone got to meet so many cool people, like people met Bernie Sanders and other cool people. I feel like I finally understood how close our congress people are to (us). 

What was your favorite part of Girls Nation?

My favorite part I would probably say is the Senate sessions. They were long, maybe five hours long.  They really push you outside of your bubble and I feel like reviewing everyone’s bills and listening to other people’s ideas is so cool. I feel like you can’t really get that experience anywhere else because you’re with actual mock senators. It was really cool to vote, listen to people’s arguments and think of your own arguments. 

What advice would you give to any students who are thinking about applying? 

I would say (just apply). First of all, financial wise, it’s a free program. They pay for everything, at least in Carmel. All you have to do is show up and be ready to do your best. The people that showed up and all they wanted to do was have fun, make connections, and try their best, got the most out of it because in the end, they did so much more than they could ever thought of doing. I went there literally for fun. I was like “I get to go on a week-long vacation,”essentially. It was amazing because you kind of have a new view on everything and you learn so much. I guess even if people don’t want to go into politics, they ingrain these sort of values in you that you need, regardless of your profession and regardless of your future, like public speaking, talking to others, and critical thinking. It establishes these values over the course of a week because you’re rigorously working. Like, you wake up at 5 in the morning, and you don’t go to sleep until 12. It’s rigorous, but you learn so much. 

What was your biggest takeaway from Girls Nation? 

I would say that it’s to never expect an outcome out of anything you do. I went to Girls Nation saying, “I want to be party chair and that I want to run (for office), and I want to win.” And I didn’t get it. I didn’t win, and it didn’t work, and I kept trying, but I didn’t win. And I think that going in and expecting to win is almost detrimental to how you perceive yourself and how you perceive your experience. I feel like going in there with a positive and an optimistic outlook and knowing that you’re already at (Girls Nation) means you’ve already won. You’re there. You’ve already won. Just don’t give up. Just keep trying. 

Do you have anything else you want to add? 

It was a crazy experience, and just do it. Even if you don’t make it to Girls Nations. Even if you don’t win. The people who didn’t win were out here having fun. I stole a bunch of people’s flags for fun because I had nothing better to do. And I went around to different cities and stole flags and hid them and taunted them for like an entire day. Even if you don’t win, even if you don’t get it, you still have so much fun. If I could do it again, I would do it every single day for the rest of my life. It’s so much fun.

Related Posts:

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal