Q&A with Saanvi Yarrapotu on the ALA Girls senators

How did you learn about this ALA Hoosier Girls State and why did you decide to apply?

First, a lot of AP United States History (APUSH) kids who went last year came in and talked about it with all the APUSH classrooms. I was on the fence of (applying) because I don’t really want to go into policy or governmentI kind of just applied for fun to see if I could even do it and social studies teacher Mrs. Allison Hargrove also convinced me too, because she was like, “People who don’t go into politics also do it for experience.” So, I signed up for fun almost. It was something I was just going to do over the summer.

How did you become a senator for Indiana?

Throughout the week we were at Hoosier State, they split us up into groups. Within our groups, we created state governments. We had cities, counties, and then we had a state, which was everybody. From each county, the counselors for the county basically picked, one or two people based off of who they thought were the most fit to go (to Girls Nation). Then those people had to write essays and a do preliminary interview. But for me, I was in the House of Representatives, which is one of the elected positions. One person was selected from the House of Representatives and one from the Senate, and so I was like one of the bonus people that got to get interviewed without submitting an essay. Then I got interviewed by a bunch of the board members. That’s how I became a senator.

How did you prepare for Girls Nation?

After we were done with Hoosiers Girl State, we had 10 days (to prepare). Me and Audrey Kixmiller, a girl from Fishers (who was also a senator from Indiana) had to write and submit a bill. Me and my co-senator Audrey wrote a bill about making election day a paid federal holiday and we wrote all of the details and everything. Then we had to submit (the bill) to get it reviewed. Then, you go to Girls Nation with (senators from other states).

When and where was Girls Nation?

Girls Nation was essentially in D.C. We were mostly in this huge building. It had a bunch of rooms. It was like a hotel. This was where most of our sessions were held because they had a community room and everything. We could spend about half of our day there running Senate meetings. The other half (of the day) we were exploring D.C., going to different places and talking to people or going to cemeteries or places that are relevant to American history.

What was the community like at Girls Nation?

I thought Girls Nation had a closer community compared to Girls State. In Girls State, you’re placed in a city with almost 20 other girls or so, but in Girl’s Nation, your community was 10 people, 12 if you were pushing it. By the end of the first day, you knew everyone’s name. Everyone was friends with each other. These are like, also the smartest, best people, essentially, out of the nation. Also, everyone had their own unique perspectives and it was really cool because everyone clicked, at least for our community. I developed quicker and stronger bonds with the people at Girls Nation because it was such a tighter community and everyone had to be with everybody all the time. So you had no choice but to like them, and then you essentially loved them after, like, two days, because it was so fun.

What are some defining experiences you took away?

I would say it’s how supportive people are of each other. Like, you could say something wrong, you could say something that people didn’t agree with, or you could say something that was, almost, different from everyone else, but they were still there, supporting you, no matter what. And it was really weird because I guess a lot of people don’t have that kind of community and it was weird to see that kind of community foster with people that you’ve only known for a week. That was a really big thing I took away. But more on the policy side, I would say going to historical centers. It’s weird seeing stuff that you’ve only seen on TV or you’ve read about in real life. We also went to the Congress building one day to talk with our Indiana senators. It was really cool because everyone got to meet so many cool people, like people met Bernie Sanders and other cool people. I feel like I finally understood how close our congress people are to (us).

What was your favorite part of Girls Nation?

My favorite part I would probably say is the Senate sessions. They were long, maybe five hours long. They really push you outside of your bubble and I feel like reviewing everyone’s bills and listening to other people’s ideas is so cool. I feel like you can’t really get that experience anywhere else because you’re with actual mock senators. It was really cool to vote, listen to people’s arguments and think of your own arguments.

What advice would you give to any students who are thinking about applying?

I would say (just apply). First of all, financial wise, it’s a free program. They pay for everything, at least in Carmel. All you have to do is show up and be ready to do your best. The people that showed up and all they wanted to do was have fun, make connections, and try their best, got the most out of it because in the end, they did so much more than they could ever thought of doing. I went there literally for fun. I was like “I get to go on a week-long vacation,”essentially. It was amazing because you kind of have a new view on everything and you learn so much. I guess even if people don’t want to go into politics, they ingrain these sort of values in you that you need, regardless of your profession and regardless of your future, like public speaking, talking to others, and critical thinking. It establishes these values over the course of a week because you’re rigorously working. Like, you wake up at 5 in the morning, and you don’t go to sleep until 12. It’s rigorous, but you learn so much.

What was your biggest takeaway from Girls Nation?

I would say that it’s to never expect an outcome out of anything you do. I went to Girls Nation saying, “I want to be party chair and that I want to run (for office), and I want to win.” And I didn’t get it. I didn’t win, and it didn’t work, and I kept trying, but I didn’t win. And I think that going in and expecting to win is almost detrimental to how you perceive yourself and how you perceive your experience. I feel like going in there with a positive and an optimistic outlook and knowing that you’re already at (Girls Nation) means you’ve already won. You’re there. You’ve already won. Just don’t give up. Just keep trying.

Do you have anything else you want to add?

It was a crazy experience, and just do it. Even if you don’t make it to Girls Nations. Even if you don’t win. The people who didn’t win were out here having fun. I stole a bunch of people’s flags for fun because I had nothing better to do. And I went around to different cities and stole flags and hid them and taunted them for like an entire day. Even if you don’t win, even if you don’t get it, you still have so much fun. If I could do it again, I would do it every single day for the rest of my life. It’s so much fun.