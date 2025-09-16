Humans of CHS: Football Themes (Cute or Cringey?)

CHS library uses new strategies in 2025 to encourage a culture of reading Due to the major success of the “good reads” displayed outside the library last year, Terri Ramos, media and communications department chair, said the library department is making moves to advance the culture of reading throughout the school with book…

Senate reflects on fall blood drive For years, CHS Senate has partnered with Versiti Blood Center of Indiana for their biannual blood drive. The tradition continued on Sept. 4 with the fall blood drive. Three-year senator and junior Advik Chaudhary said the event has consistently had…