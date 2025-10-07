  • 2025 NSPA Pacemaker Winner
  • 2025 CSPA Gold Crown
  • 6th Consecutive IHSPA Hoosier Star Award
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Faith-based schools a big draw for an increasing number of students
Energy drink consumption remains constant amongst students
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Megan Xia & Abigail Lee
Stereotypes faced by twins shape expectations, identity
Life through a lens: Students consider capturing memories with digital cameras
Toy Story
Game On! Interactive JAM
Hatching Plans Interactive JAM
Indy 500
Bank on It
Guest Essay: Identifying and creating healthy relationships
Graphic Cartoon: Performative men
Staff Editorial: MINGA, while a noble effort made by school administration, is ultimately ineffective
Stop calling selfishness self-care
Opposing Column: New district start date improves the quality of summer for students
Science Bowl members prepare for tryouts. Science Bowl sponsor Nicholas Ward said, "If you study and actively learn, you can make tangible progress, so what really matters is how interested you are."
Science Bowl to host fifth round of tryouts on Oct. 10
CRU members talk in a small group during their meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 30. According to Daphne Uche-Ejekwu, club president and senior, club members typically talk in small groups following a guest speaker.
CRU to host next meeting on Oct. 14
Teen Library Council (TLC) members are at their first meeting of the year. Ankur Kapileshwar, Teen Library Council (TLC) member and senior, said they are learning more about the TLC program.
CCPL to host Overbooked on Oct. 2
Students in Math Club attended the guest speaker event on Sept. 24 in Room A314. During this guest lecture, Dr. Jyoti Sarkar spoke about statistical reliability theories in mathematics and economics. Allison Shen, club president and senior, said that Math Club will host more guest lecturers in the future.
Math Club to start Arete Math Labs competition, students prepare in advance by attending guest speaker lecture
Emma Zacherl, sophomore and band student, demonstrates the proper form for marching band performances. Zacherl described the packed schedule of the marching band students, often missing important events such as Homecoming. “(I’m working on) time management,” said Zacherl, “because we have rehearsal all the time.”
CHS marching band to host Bandcoming
Students, teacher reflect on detriments of hate speech in light of Aug. 16 rally
Students, teacher reflect on detriments of hate speech in light of Aug. 16 rally
Freshman dancer Riddhi Dangle dances to a technical piece called a bol on Aug. 24. Technical pieces for Kathak include bols, ladis, tehais, baants, and tukras. “These pieces are useful to a Kathak dancer's repertoire because they include different rhythmic permutations of chakkars (spins), tatkaar (footwork), and angles,” Dangle said.
Performing traditional dance strengthens students’ ties to culture
Junior Grant Mu teaches senior Alan Lai about the English material on the SAT on Sept. 4. Mu started studying for the SAT during the summer and felt nervous about how the adaptive format of the online test might affect his performance.
High schoolers struggle with the new Digital SAT
Senior Ella Fry and fellow travelers listen to a presentation by a Spanish public official. Fry said, "While I learned a lot in Spanish class that set me up for the program, the overall improvement I had in Spain was incredible." (Submitted: Ella Fry)
Bilingual students, teacher reflect on the value of language immersion, a summer abroad
Dr. Cathy Gorn, Executive Director of National History Day (NHD), delivers remarks at the opening ceremony of the NHD national contest on June 8 at the University of Maryland, College Park. Gorn joined NHD 43 years ago, and under her leadership, it grew significantly, receiving the National Humanities Medal from Barack Obama in 2011. “There has been an attack on history education over several years and on history itself. There have been attempts to whitewash history, to avoid talking about the complete story because of the fear of upsetting people if you talk about the difficulties of our past. But you have to look at everything,” Gorn said. (Submitted Photo: National History Day)
Students, educators reaffirm the importance of history education as its future hangs in the balance
Rajeev Singh, varsity tennis player and junior, serves during the match against Zionsville on Sept. 30. Overall, the team won 4 to 1, allowing them to move past the first round of the State tournament. (Laasya Avula)
Carmel boys tennis eyes State championship after Regional win
More Than Just a Game: How Veteran Players Are Mentoring the Next Generation
Gavin Franklin, offensive line and sophomore, clashes with opposing Columbus North player. The offensive line helped lead Carmel to a 49 point victory.
Horror can be more [opinion]
The KATSEYE Gap ad was the perfect response to Sydney Sweeney’s “Great Jeans”
Q&A with director, cast member, stage manager on Studio One Acts
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Junior Harper Roan plays Sandra Templeton opposite senior Isaiah Henderson playing Edward Bloom. The show will run from May 15 to 17.
Q&A with senior Saanvi Yarrapotu on the ALA Hoosier Girls senators
Q&A with junior Marcus Primason on winning the Randy Siddon Best Photo Story Award
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Q&A with Allison Shen, executive director of Empowher STEM and senior, on importance of female representation in the STEM field
Q&A with junior Marcus Primason on winning the Randy Siddon Best Photo Story Award
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Humans of CHS: Football Themes (Cute or Cringey?)
Humans of CHS: USC Speak Your Mind Ice Bucket Challenge
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Month In Review: August/September 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming Game 2025
Summer In Review: 2025
Month In Review: April 2025
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Sept 30
Crossword: Sept 30
Word Search: Sept 29
Wordle: Sept 29
Connections: May 1
Connections: April 16
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 2
Crossword: Sept 30
Crossword: September 25
Crossword: September 12
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: April 24
Mini Crossword: April 29
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 6
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Sept 30
Wordle: Sept 29
Wordle: September 23
Wordle: September 17
Word Search: Sept 29
Word Search: September 12
Word Search: September 11
Word Search: September 9
Word Search: April 30
Categories:

Guest Essay: Identifying and creating healthy relationships

Chandra Carter-Mendoza
October 7, 2025

Starting high school is a big step. You’re meeting new people, gaining more independence and starting to explore friendships and maybe even dating. It’s important to learn how to build safe, respectful relationships and know what to do if something doesn’t feel right.

Domestic violence, also called relationship abuse, can happen in teen dating relationships too. It includes physical abuse (hitting, pushing), emotional abuse (name-calling, insults, guilt-tripping), controlling behavior (checking your phone, telling you who to talk to) and threats or pressure (forcing you to do things you’re uncomfortable with).

Warning signs to watch for include the following: you feel scared to say “no,” they get mad if you hang out with friends, they constantly text or want to know where you are and you feel bad about yourself around them.

If any of this sounds familiar, talk to a trusted adult, like a teacher, school counselor, school social worker, administrator or parent. Students can also use the anonymous reporting app to make a Stopit report.

Whether it’s a friendship or a dating relationship, healthy relationships should feel safe and comfortable, allow you to be yourself, include honesty and respect and don’t involve pressure, fear or secrets.

Good communication is key. You should be able to talk about your feelings, listen to each other and solve problems together respectfully.

Boundaries are the rules you set to protect your space, feelings and body. Examples of healthy boundaries include saying “I don’t want to be touched like that,” deciding not to share your passwords, telling a friend you need time alone and saying “no” to something you’re uncomfortable with.

It’s okay to speak up. Real friends and partners will respect your limits. If someone doesn’t, that’s a red flag.

Remember, trust your gut. If something feels wrong, it probably is. Ask for help; you’re never alone. Adults at school are here for you. Respect yourself and others. You deserve kindness and safety in every relationship.

Carter-Mendoza works as a social worker at this school. The views in this column do not necessarily reflect the views of the HiLite staff. Reach Chandra Carter-Mendoza at [email protected].

