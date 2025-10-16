WHJE members explore different areas of broadcasting

Sophomore Haley Corsaro works on editing the audio for her radio drama. “We (also) have our live shows and we’re doing a podcast next,” she said.

As WHJE gets running this school year, members have been working on different parts of radio broadcasting.

WHJE advisor Dominic James said they have gotten all of the equipment and studios to work smoothly so far, as well as helping students get properly trained. He said they have also had additional changes within sports broadcasting.

“The sports department (is now) able to control live broadcasts with a laptop, which means they can broadcast anywhere around here without somebody being in the station,” he said. “In the old days, having to sit in the studio by yourself for maybe four hours during a football game was a very boring job that someone had to do, but we don’t have to do that anymore.”

Sophomore Haley Corsaro said she has been working on a radio drama with her friend for WHJE.

“It’s about ten pages long and we just got everyone’s voices recorded, so right now I’m just trying to edit all that together,” Corsaro said.

She said that they’re also going to be working on a podcast afterward.

“I’m probably doing mine on the Salem witch trials,” she said.

She said being in her second year of radio has allowed her a lot more creative freedom than in the previous year.

"It's just a lot more things that we get to do," she said.