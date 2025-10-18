Students, teacher evaluate the effects of new personal finance class requirements on financial literacy

After leaving high school, 88% of U.S. adults were left feeling unprepared to manage finances, according to Ramsey Solutions. Statistics such as this drove Indiana lawmakers to change the high school diploma requirements to include a class to teach students the skills that will help them better prepare for the real world.

The personal finance class has been offered at Carmel for quite some time, but only recently has it become a diploma requirement in order for students to graduate. At Carmel, starting with the class of 2028, all students must complete this course rooted in preparing them for the real world with skills like managing their spending habits, making big purchases, and paying their taxes.

Sophomore Holden Fingerhut is currently taking the Personal Financial Responsibility class. Regardless of the diploma requirement, he was very interested to see how he could apply the course to his day to day life.

Fingerhut said, “We learned a lot of stuff about taxes. We learn about investing, and saving, and, like, how I can plan for my future financially.”

Arya Shah, a freshman who took the class in seventh grade, agreed saying, “It (the class) taught us about a bunch of financial skills and things that you need to know, like, interest.”

Shah was part of the class that was able to take the class in her seventh grade, as a part of the Indiana code 20-30-5-19. This code states that Indiana schools have to integrate personal financial literacy into the high school curriculum, as a part of the diploma. It requires one semester of the course to fulfill its math requirements, and students can take it in middle school as well, to count for their high school diploma.

Statements from Fingerhut and Shah connect to the studies conducted by Ramsey Solutions sourced above, “U.S. adults who took a personal finance class are five times more likely to say they graduated high school fully prepared for handling money in the real world.”

Daniel Brunette is a teacher at CHS who is currently teaching the personal finance class teaching students like Fingerhut and Shah about all of these financial skills. He goes more into depth about how these skills are going to actually impact these students in life after high school.

Brunette said, “A lot of adults in the United States have these (financial) problems and they don’t have any training or any awareness of what to do. And then they rely on somebody else. I think it’s important for them to have some kind of confidence and awareness.”

Brunette brings up a very influential reason as to why this class was implemented into CHS’s curriculum, which is to give students’ financial freedom. Instead of depending on someone else to help make financial decisions, by learning the skills in this class students will be much more independent after leaving the safety net of their parents’ home.

Adding this class to the high school curriculum can also help students improve their spending and saving habits now, not just in the future. A lot of students are beginning to get jobs and earn more money than they’ve ever had before, but aren’t incorporating spending habits that will help them in the long run.

Brunette said, “A lot of students are casually going to Starbucks or casually going to Chipotle and making those decisions. If they didn’t, they could invest that money or they could save it.”

Brunette goes on to talk about how students are not only being taught about how saving or investing money is a better idea, but also how to actually invest said money in a way that will benefit them later in their lives.

This statement from Brunette correlates with the study by Ramsey Solutions sourced above, “80% of adults said they would’ve had a better start with money if they’d learned more about personal finance in high school; considering these students are learning about all of these new financial skills, they’re getting a jump start on creating good money habits.”

All in all, Brunette believes that the decision to make this class a required one is a smart idea by the state.

“So many of those (financial decisions) are things that you’re gonna deal with, once you turn 18, maybe some of them 21, maybe not till 25 or 30. But you’re gonna face these things in life, so I think it’s really important. I think it’s a great decision by the state to make sure everyone takes this class.”